Delmont dad charged in son's death seeks release on bail

Sep. 22—A Delmont man accused in connection with the killing of his 5-year-old adopted son is seeking release from jail on a no-money bond.

Jacob Maloberti, 33, was charged along with his wife, Lauren, in July with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, conspiracy and other related offenses related to allegations their son was tortured and beaten to death earlier this year.

According to documents filed Friday by Assistant Public Defender David Mulock, Maloberti is seeking release from jail on a nominal or recognizance bond that would require him to post little to no money ahead of a potential release from jail. He has been held without bond since his arrest this summer.

Mulock, in the court filing, wrote that Maloberti is indigent and unable to obtain bond for his release pending trial.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears will convene a bail hearing for Maloberti on Sept. 27, according to court records.

The defense request said Maloberti, a former corrections officer in Fayette County, would live with his wife and surviving children at his parents home in Export or her parents residence in Greensburg if he is released from jail.

Mulock previously argued the charges against Maloberti should be dismissed for lack of evidence.

Lauren Maloberti, 34, is being held without bond at the Westmoreland County Prison as she awaits trial on similar offenses, including an elevated charge of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors claim the Malobertis inflicted fatal injuries on 5-year-old Landon Maloberti and delayed getting him medical attention until they finally drove the boy to a hospital in Hempfield on Jan. 30. A doctor testified last month during a preliminary hearing that the child was subjected to physical, psychological and emotional abuse.

Doctors said the child had dozens bruises on his head, face, arms, legs, back and abdomen, multiple lacerations and massive brain bleeding and swelling.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .