Delmont man gets probation in sex assault case

Oct. 4—A Delmont man was sentenced Monday to three years of probation in connection with a sexual assault after a New Year's party in 2018.

Robert Pantalone, 56, pleaded guilty to an indecent assault charge. Several other sex-related counts against him were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

Authorities said he forced himself on a woman as she slept on an air mattress in the basement of his home after a party. Police said he admitted to sexually assaulting the woman and she supplied authorities with a text message she later received from Pantalone apologizing, according to court appears.

Pantalone avoided trial set to start Monday by pleading guilty. He was ordered to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law for 15 years.

"It's very important to follow all the requirements ... otherwise you could be looking at some very serious incarceration," Judge Rita Hathaway said.

A Westmoreland County judge in December ruled against a defense suppression motion that sought to toss out his confession. Pantalone claimed he was diagnosed with a hearing deficiency and could not adequately hear investigators during his questioning.

The judge ruled that Pantalone didn't tell investigators about the hearing loss and that it wouldn't affect his ability to understand written Miranda warnings or provide a statement.

