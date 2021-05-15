Delmont man high on meth while hiding in Export bushes and talking to himself, police say

May 14—A Delmont man is being held without bail in the county jail on a misdemeanor trespassing charge after state police said he was high on methamphetamine while acting erratically outside an Export home, according to court papers.

Richard Skylar Pfeil, 25, was arrested Thursday along Jackson Avenue.

He is charged with criminal trespass and summary counts of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. District Judge Charles R. Conway denied bail to ensure the safety of the community and defendant, according to online court records.

Troopers were called to Export at 11 a.m. after a property owner reported a suspicious man talking to himself and hiding in the bushes, according to court papers. The property owner asked the man to leave repeatedly and he refused.

When police arrived, they noticed Pfeil was wearing one sock and no shoes, speaking incoherently and sweating profusely. He told investigators he had used meth, according to court papers.

Murrysville police had a similar report involving a man matching Pfeil's description, according to troopers. No additional charges had been filed.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday. He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Pfeil is listed as a sex offender under Megan's Law in connection with sexual assault charges involving a 15-year-old girl in Greensburg. He was sentenced in 2017 to 17 months to four years in a state prison followed by five years of probation, according to online court records.

He remains under the supervision of the state Department of Corrections.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .