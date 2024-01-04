Delmont man pleads guilty to sexual assault of teen

Jan. 3—A Delmont man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Dezhane M. Amey, 23, was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger to serve nine months on house arrest as part of a two-year probation term in return for his plea to one felony charge of statutory sexual assault.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor.

Police said a vehicle crash in Penn Township led to the discovery of the sexual assault.

According to court records, Amey and the girl were among two adults and two minors in a vehicle that was involved in a minor crash last May. Police said when the girl's mother picked up her daughter at the police station, she did not recognize Amey, and upon examining the teen's cellphone, found evidence of sexual activity.

Police said evidence in text messages and social media posts suggested Amey knew the teen's age before he initiated the activity.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.