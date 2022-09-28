Delmont man pleads guilty to sexual assaults of teens

Sep. 28—A Delmont man was ordered to serve nearly one year in jail for the 2021 sexual assault two teenaged girls.

William J. Seibert, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three felony counts of statutory sexual assault.

Police said two girls, ages 14 and 15, claimed they had sex with Seibert in 2020.

Juveniles under the age of 16 cannot legally consent to sex, according to prosecutors.

According to court records, police said Seibert was aware of the victims ages and told them to remain "low key and nobody can know because he doesn't want to get in trouble."

Seibert will not be required to register as a sex offender as a result of the convictions.

As part of the plea deal approved Tuesday by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, prosecutors dismissed more three serious counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse as well as multiple misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

The judge ordered Seibert to serve one year, less a day, to two years, less a day, in the county jail.

Seibert was ordered to report the jail on Oct. 11 to begin serving his sentence.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .