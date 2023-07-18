Delmont man sentenced to over 3 years in prison for possessing child pornography

A Delmont man was sentenced to 63 months in prison for possessing child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, Joshua K. Minehart, 47, knowingly possessed 40 videos of child porn, some of which involved children under 12 years old.

United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan commended the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation leading to Minehart’s prosecution.

