Delmont police, Westmoreland detectives investigating the death of a child

Feb. 8—Delmont police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating the death of a child.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement that her office is aware of the death and that no further information was available.

The child died Tuesday evening. Their identity was not released.

No charges have been filed. Delmont police did not return messages.

It was unclear where the child died. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office was not involved in the investigation.

