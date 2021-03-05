Delmont woman accused of stealing prescription pills from pharmacy

Mar. 4—A Delmont woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of stealing prescription medication from the pharmacy where she worked, according to the state attorney general's office.

Hannah N. Rosensteel, 26, was arraigned on multiple counts of illegal acquisition of controlled substances and illegal possession of controlled substances and one count of theft.

Agent Megan Schuller reported in court documents that Rosensteel was a pharmacy technician at Salem Crossroads Apothecary at 195 Sheffield Drive, Salem. Rosensteel is accused of taking various quantities of dextroamphetamine pills, a stimulant, between September and Feb. 20.

Schuller said pharmacy administrators uncovered the theft while conducting a review of prescriptions that were ordered and dispensed.

"(Pharmacy officials) began to notice large discrepancies beginning around the time Rosensteel was hired as pharmacy technician in September," Schuller reported.

Pharmacy officials told Schuller that records showed the prescription medication also "appeared to go missing" during shifts when Rosensteel was working.

In an interview last month, Rosensteel admitted taking the pills during her shifts "during periods when the pharmacist was not paying attention," Schuller reported.

According to online court records, Rosensteel was convicted of two DUIs in 2017 and was sentenced to six months on home electronic monitoring with work release, plus a one-year driver's license suspension.

Rosensteel was released on signature bond pending a preliminary hearing March 16.

She could not be reached for comment.

Attorney Edward Nicholson of Greensburg, who is representing Rosensteel, said he has not had a chance to review all the court documents related to the case and declined comment.

"I will tell you that Hanna appears to be a very nice lady," Nicholson said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .