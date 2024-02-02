Deloitte consultant says she faced discrimination after colleague 'compared her to Pocahontas'

Ms Patel said she felt there was a 'racial' and 'sexual' element to the remarks - ALAMY

A management consultant said she was discriminated against after claiming that a colleague compared her to Pocahontas, a tribunal heard.

Shivali Patel told an employment judge that Ben Combes made the “uncomfortable” remark whilst talking about his wife during a Deloitte work drinks event.

Ms Patel said she felt there was a “sexual tone” to his comment which insinuated that her “similarities to his wife” and the “Disneyfied” character meant he found her attractive.

But, Mr Combes denied the allegation and told the tribunal that the conversation instead related to a discussion over the BBC show “Who Do You Think You Are” and his wife’s family believing they are descendants of Pocahontas.

Now, an employment judge has dismissed Ms Patel’s claims of discrimination and harassment and suggested she had “unconsciously embroidered the discussion”.

‘Racial’ and ‘sexual’ element to remark

The hearing in London was told Ms Patel was employed as a £40,000 a year senior consultant in Deloitte’s Digital Division in March 2019.

In September 2021, “team drinks” attended by both Mr Combes, a company director, and Ms Patel was held at a local BrewDog pub.

A conversation between the two employees arose in which Ms Patel alleged the director made a remark about his wife in which he said she looked like Pocahontas.

Giving evidence to the tribunal, Ms Patel said she felt there was a “racial” and “sexual” element to this remark in which he was comparing herself to his wife, and subsequently Pocahontas.

She told the tribunal: “I am an Indian female, the insinuation was that his wife looked similar to Pocahontas, the insinuation was that I had similarities to his wife and that he was in some way interested in me.

“If his wife is a Caucasian female and Pocahontas in the Disneyfied version is tanned and somewhat looks like me, the insinuation is that I look like his wife who is tanned.

“It felt like he was implying he found me attractive; it had a sexual tone to it I felt uncomfortable about.”

‘Unconsciously embroidered the discussion’

Mr Combes said he recalled discussing the BBC programme “Who Do You Think You Are?” and mentioning the fact that his wife’s family believe they are descendants of Pocahontas.

Mr Combes told the panel that he was not insinuating any connection between his wife and Ms Patel, and that he did not comment on her appearance.

Employment Judge Natasha Joffe said: “Our conclusions were that the conversation about Pocahontas related to genealogy and that [Ms Patel] had misremembered, misheard and/or unconsciously embroidered the discussion.

“We could see nothing in the context or in any other behaviour of Mr Combes which supported an inference that any of these remarks were intended to be flirtatious or arose from an attraction to the claimant which would make them inherently sexual.”

It was heard in June 2022, the senior consultant resigned without citing any reason.

The tribunal heard Ms Patel was denied a promotion after feedback gathered from colleagues said her attitude could “wildly vary” which made some staff feel like they had to “walk on eggshells as one slight comment could derail a conversation”.

The senior consultant sued her employees over several incidents which she perceived amounted to sex discrimination, race discrimination, harassment and constructive unfair dismissal.

All the claims were dismissed by the panel.