Deloitte and Nuvolo Announce New Alliance for Modern Connected Workplace, Built on ServiceNow

PARAMUS, N.J., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvolo, the world's leading Connected Workplace Company, and the largest Built on Now partner, announced today a new alliance with Deloitte. The alliance will leverage the power of Nuvolo's built on ServiceNow Facilities Management and Space Planning capabilities, and the acumen and experience of Deloitte's Real Estate & Location Strategy and ServiceNow Practices. Deloitte will serve as an Elite professional services provider for Nuvolo as well as a strategic go-to-market partner for key industries.

"Nuvolo and Deloitte are engaged in bringing a shared vision of the fully Connected Workplace to life to our customers across the globe," said Tom Stanford, CEO of Nuvolo. "Leveraging more than 25 years of experience in the facilities management, space planning and real estate markets, Deloitte is delivering know-how and rapid time to value on behalf of Nuvolo for key customers in critical industry segments. This collaboration is a game changer for us, and a growth opportunity for Deloitte to extend its fast growing Nuvolo practice for modern Connected Workplace."

Deloitte's Real Estate & Location Strategy Technology Enablement capability helps organizations across industries address some of their most complex and challenging space, facilities and real estate portfolio issues. Deloitte leads companies in defining corporate real estate strategy, devising technology road maps and executing digital transformations, and measuring effectiveness against industry-defined key performance benchmarks. As a leading advisory and consulting services provider to Nuvolo, Deloitte is helping some of the world's largest organizations transform their businesses through the power of the Nuvolo Connected Workplace. Nuvolo Connected Workplace paired with Deloitte professional services deliver a single modern, mobile-first space, facilities management and real estate platform for our customers.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with Nuvolo bringing the Connected Workplace solution to our clients as Nuvolo's preferred implementation partner," said Abby Levine, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deloitte's Nuvolo Alliance Leader. "Nuvolo not only brings a wealth of capabilities to our clients trying to solve their most pressing connected workplace needs, but also creates an opportunity to expand the ServiceNow platform and support our client's effort to consolidate digital platforms. As Deloitte embarks on this journey with Nuvolo, we will look to add to our focus of the Connected Workplace of the broader horizon of Enterprise Asset Management and OT Cyber Security."

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work – enabling data sharing across departments. Industries we serve include healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, government, higher education & enterprise. We're the largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, built on the NOW platform. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.Nuvolo.com.

About Deloitte



Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.