What Is De'Longhi's (BIT:DLG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

De'Longhi (BIT:DLG) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 38% in the last month alone, although it is still down 16% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 37% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does De'Longhi's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

De'Longhi's P/E is 14.58. As you can see below De'Longhi has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the consumer durables industry, which is 14.6.

Its P/E ratio suggests that De'Longhi shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

De'Longhi's earnings per share fell by 13% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 4.9% over the last 5 years. And EPS is down 1.3% a year, over the last 3 years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does De'Longhi's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of €338m, De'Longhi has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 14% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On De'Longhi's P/E Ratio

De'Longhi has a P/E of 14.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.5. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about De'Longhi recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 10.6 to 14.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.