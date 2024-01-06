DeLozier assumes BOCC chair for 2024

Jan. 6—Tuesday marked the first Board of Rogers County Commissioners meeting of the year, and a change in board leadership.

Ron Burrows of District 3, last year's board chair, handed over the gavel to District 1 Commissioner Dan DeLozier, saying, "It's been an honor."

Burrows, who has served as a commissioner since 2015, worked last year with the National Association of Counties — the nation's largest convening of county leaders — to adopt a resolution supporting permanent funding for inland waterways. The Port of Catoosa, the world's most inland port, is in his district. Burrows serve as the Ports Subcommittee chair on NACo's Transportation Policy Steering Committee.

Steve Hendrix, District 2, will serve as BOCC vice chair.

DeLozier is one of the longest-sitting members in Rogers County government.

"It's been nearly 18 years," he said, and his fifth time to chair the board.

He was first elected in 2006 and says he is not finished working for the people yet.

While county commissioners are first charged with keeping the roads and bridges up to date, they are often called upon to fill key roles within a long list of other governmental agencies on the local, county, state and even national level.

DeLozier was reappointed at Tuesday's meeting to continue representing Rogers County on a key economic development agency in northeast Oklahoma: the Grand Gateway Economic Development Association Board of Directors. He currently chairs the GGEDA board. This agency administers federal grants and provides access to key economic development resources and services such as rural transportation programs like Pelivan, housing development and business development.

On a hometown level, DeLozier serves as president of Share the Spirit, a local nonprofit organization that collects food to be distributed to needy families just before Christmas every year.

This year, through coordinated efforts of school children, families, churches, businesses and individuals, DeLozier reported more than 760 Christmas meals were given to families in every community in the county.

The board chairman's post traditionally rotates among the three commissioners annually. Prior to Burrows, Commissioner Steve Hendrix, District 2, served in that capacity.

Tuesday's agenda included approval of more utility permits in District 2: one for Oklahoma Natural Gas southeast of the U.S. Highway 169 and State Highway 20 junction and a second permit for Rural Water District 3 ,crossing East 100th Street North, just east of North 161st East Ave.

Additional bids were approved for road and bridge materials.

Resolution 2024-114 was passed, authorizing the Rogers county Sheriff's Office to accept a $23,400 grant from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Safe Oklahoma program. This grant will pay overtime compensation for investigating violent crimes in Rogers County.

Commissioners transferred $3 million in funds from the General Government Maintenance and Operations funds back into other specific fund accounts that had been used to temporary cover the cost of doing county business from September through November.

Burrows said making the transfer at this level is an ideal example of the financial condition of the county.

"It does not put us in any kind of hardship," he said.

The county budget relies on the collection of ad valorem taxes, which are not available until December of each year.

In other housekeeping action, commissioners approved an increase in the mileage allowance for county workers doing out-of-county travel in their personal vehicles. The allowance was increased from 65.5 cents per mile to 67 cents per mile.

Commissioners also approved Resolution 2024-115, setting filing and election dates and polling locations for the 2024 Rogers County Fair Board elections. Fair board members must be registered voters of the county and live within the district they represent. Voting will be held at specified locations within each district from 10-10:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.

The annexation of the Riggs and Pate properties in Rural Water District 5, in Hendrix's district, was approved. This property is in west Claremore, west of Heritage Hills Estates and had been partly in the city and in the county. Developers are hoping to build four to five private homes on the property. City water services were not available.

Transfers and deposits of funds within the Election Board's budget ranging from $2.86 to $3,017.20 were approved. These were for covering election expenses, training and FICA match election expenses.