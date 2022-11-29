Delphi case: Cause of death? Unspent shell? What we know and don't after document release

More than five years after the slayings of two Indiana teens in the small town of Delphi, details were released Tuesday in the case against the man accused in their killing. While the document sheds new light onto what happened that day, more questions remain.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, never returned to a prearranged pickup spot after their walk on the Delphi Historic Trails on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017.

Delphi murders:Richard Allen's probable cause released

Searchers found their bodies the next morning — Valentine's Day — in a wooded area not far from the Monon High Bridge, which they had visited the day before.

In October, police announced that Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Libby and Abby. A redacted version of the probable cause affidavit for Allen’s arrest was released Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the affidavit:

Unspent bullet found near victims matched Richard Allen’s firearm

An unspent bullet found within two feet of one of the girl’s bodies had been cycled through a firearm owned by Allen, according to investigators. The firearm was located by investigators at Allen’s home during a search on Oct. 13.

Allen purchased the firearm in 2001 and came to the Indiana State Police post voluntarily on Oct. 26. When he spoke with investigators, he stated he never allowed anyone to borrow or use the gun.

“When asked about the unspent bullet, he did not have an explanation of why the bullet was found between the bodies,” the affidavit reads. “He again admitted that he was on the trail but denied knowing Victim 1 or Victim 2 and denied any involvement in their murders.”

No cause of death mentioned in probable cause arrest for Richard Allen

How Williams and German were killed is still a mystery to the public. The affidavit does not give a cause of death or explain how the girls were killed.

The affidavit does confirm the two girls were killed on the north banks of the Deer Creek, as reported since Feb. 14, 2017.

Delphi murders investigation timeline:Delphi murders investigation timeline: Review the case through 5 years of reporting

‘Gun’ heard in widely circulated video

A video taken by Liberty German on the day the girls were killed was published and distributed by investigators. It showed a man in a dark jacket and jeans walking behind them on the Monon High Bridge on the trails east of Delphi.

As the man in the video approached the girls, one of the teens says "gun," according to the affidavit.

Police first released a grainy image of a suspect from the video a day after the girls were found in 2017. A week later, they released audio of a man's voice saying "down the hill."

The longer version of the same smartphone video released in 2019 shows the gait of the man as he was walking on the bridge — as well as a longer version of audio, where he can be heard saying "Guys ... Down the hill."

Witnesses tell Delphi investigators they saw a man on the trail before Abigail Williams and Liberty German died

Witnesses told police they passed a man on the trail the day Abby and Libby were killed and remembered seeing a car parked in a lot nearby. One of three witnesses described the car as a PT Cruiser, another described it as an SUV, and a third described it as a "smart" car, according to the affidavit.

"Investigators believe those descriptions are similar in nature to a 2016 Ford Focus," the affidavit states.

One of those witnesses describe passing a man along the trail who wore a blue-colored jacket and blue jeans and "was muddy and bloody." She further stated that it appeared he had gotten into a fight," the affidavit states.

Only one of the witnesses described "muddy and bloody" clothing. One witness said the man was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. As they passed the man on the trail, a member of the group said "Hi." The man glared at them, one of the witnesses said, according to the affidavit.

"Investigators believe that after the victims were murdered, Richard Allen returned to his vehicle by walking down (Carroll) County Road 300 North," according to the affidavit.

Final page from the probable cause affidavit initially not released

The probable cause affidavit indicates it is an eight-page document. However, only seven pages were published Tuesday.

An employee at the Carroll County Clerk's Office told the Lafayette Journal & Courier that they only received seven pages of the affidavit, which have been published.

The IndyStar has since received a copy of the final page of the probable cause document, which is procedural in nature, and contains information pertaining to prosecuting attorneys filing the document in Carroll Circuit Court.

More on Richard Allen:Delphi murder suspect wants case moved at least 150 miles from Carroll County

