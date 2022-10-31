Delphi killings: 4 things we learned about arrest in deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams

New information about the murders of Delphi eighth graders Liberty German and Abigail Williams became public Monday, and police have a man in custody.

In a news conference, Indiana State Police shared Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested Wednesday and charged on two counts of murder during a court hearing two days later. Allen, who entered a preliminary plea of not guilty, was sent to the White County Jail without bond.

Liberty, who went by Libby, and Abigail, who went by Abby, went for hike along the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017. When the girls did not return to their rendezvous point, family called authorities and a search began.

A search party found their bodies along Deer Creek, about a quarter of a mile east of the Monon High Bridge. Since then, police have formed a task force for the case, interviewed suspects and followed tips, eventually leading to Allen's arrest.

"We now move forward through the Indiana criminal justice system allowing the system to provide its due diligence and process," Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said at a press conference inside Delphi United Methodist Church.

Here's what we know so far.

Richard Allen arrested on suspicion of murder

The arrest of Allen comes nearly six years since Libby and Abby were murdered.

"Today is not a day to celebrate," Superintendent of the Indiana State Police Doug Carter said. "But the arrest ... on two counts of murder is sure a major step in leading to a conclusion in the long-term and complex investigation."

Allen was taken into custody on Oct. 26 by detectives on the task force after probable cause allowed it. Not much of Allen and his arrest is known as most of the case-related documents are under seal.

The investigation is ongoing

The investigation is far from complete, Carter said new details and documents will not be released until deemed appropriate in the process.

The investigation is ongoing and open, various authorities reiterated during the news conference.

ISP's tip line related to the case will remain open so the public can share information about the suspect or others possibly involved in the case.

Those with pertinent information can email, abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 765-822-3535.

Court order seals details of case

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said the probable cause affidavit and charging information are sealed by the court.

"My office, me, felt it was important to seal those records," McLeland said. "For now, to me, it's about protecting the integrity of this case."

It's unusual, infrequent to seal those documents, McLeland said but he felt it was necessary because of the extra scrutiny tied to the killings.

A public court hearing will be set to determine if the documents, including the affidavit in the case, will remain under seal.

Court and trial date set for Allen

Allen, who has entered a preliminary plea of not guilty, will appear in court on Jan. 13 for a pre-trial hearing.

His trial is tentatively set to begin on March 20.

