Delphi man facing two counts of murder in 2017 case

Nov. 1—DELPHI — It was on Feb. 14, 2017, that the bodies of Carroll County teenagers Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were located along the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area, where they were dropped off the day before to spend time together, like teenage girls tend to do.

And for the next 5 1/2 years, through the released images, audio loop and sketches that portrayed the alleged suspect, there was one major question that plagued the girls' families and friends and burned a figurative hole in the psyche of the small community of nearly 3,000.

Who could do such a thing?

On Monday, police revealed who they believe to be the answer to that question during a press conference inside Delphi United Methodist Church.

And while many speculated over the years about the whereabouts of that individual, authorities say he's been in Delphi the entire time.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, is now facing charges of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Williams and German. He is being held without bond at White County Jail after he was taken into custody Wednesday.

Stepping up to the podium Monday morning to announce the news of Allen's arrest, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter told the packed auditorium he didn't want there to be confusion or ambiguity with what he was going to say.

"Today is not a day to celebrate," Carter said. "... But it's a major step in leading to a conclusion in this long-term and complex investigation."

And while an arrest has been made in the case, Carter emphasized that the investigation is far from over.

He also added that very few details surrounding Allen's arrest will be publicly released at this time.

"While I know you are all expecting final details today concerning this arrest, today is not that day," Carter noted. "Today is not that day. This investigation is far from complete, and we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing documents or information before its proper time."

Also speaking during Monday's press conference was Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, who thanked everyone who "earnestly prayed for this moment in time."

Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland spoke as well, reiterating Carter's words that there will be a time and place to release additional information and evidence as to how police came to arrest Allen, but the records will remain sealed until that time.

Police also did not indicate if there are any other potential suspects involved in the case.

"This investigation is still very ongoing," McLeland said, adding that the tip line and email will still remain active. "We encourage tips not only on Richard Allen or anyone else. For that reason, the probable cause has been sealed by the court. Per court order, we cannot talk about evidence in the probable cause or share information. Right now is not that day. Today's about Abby and Libby, focusing on them."

McLeland also noted that Allen has had his initial hearing in court, and he has a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 13, 2023, with a trial beginning next March.

After Monday's press conference, Mike and Becky Patty — German's grandparents — met with the media and spoke about what their family has gone through in the last 5 1/2 years and what this newest information has meant to them.

"That's why we never stop looking," Mike said, referring to Monday as bittersweet. "I just know that there's another job and another hill for us to climb, but we're up for the challenge. We'll keep after it. We're not going to stop. I want every stone unturned and every bit of information out there."

The Pattys also confirmed what had previously been circulating around as rumors, which is that Allen — who worked at a CVS store in Delphi — had once processed photographs for the family free of charge, though the couple did not go into further detail about that information.

Up next in the case is a future public hearing to determine whether the currently sealed probable cause affidavit and court documents against Allen will be unsealed.

However, that date has yet to be released.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact the tip line at 844-459-5786 or by emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. You can also visit abbyandlibby.org.

