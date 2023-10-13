Delphi murder defendant scheduled for two hearings this month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Richard Allen, the accused killer of Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams, returns to court Thursday, but he will be in Fort Wayne, instead of Delphi, according to an order from Special Judge Frances Gull published Oct. 12.

Gull is an Allen County judge presiding over the case, and the order indicated the hearing is to discuss the upcoming Oct. 31 hearing "and other matters which have recently arisen."

There is nothing on the mycase.in.gov court docket indicating a hearing on Oct. 31, which would be exactly a year after the authorities announced Allen's arrest and charges. The Indiana Public Access counselor later addressed a complaint from the Journal & Courier and ruled that Indiana State Police violated Indiana's open record laws by not releasing Allen's arrest information within the 24 hours required by law.

Allen, who was arrested Oct. 26, 2022, and charged Oct. 28, 2022, is accused of murder. Prosecutors allege Allen forced Libby and Abby off of the trails near the Monon High Bridge the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017, and killed the girls along the north banks of the Deer Creek about a quarter-of-a-mile east of the bridge.

There are several matters pending before the court, including motions for a Franks hearing so Allen's attorneys can present their evidence alleging that investigators were not truthful or misled the court when they got a search warrant for Allen's house last year.

Allen's attorneys filed a 136-page memorandum detailing what they believe investigators omitted, including the defense's theory that Libby and Abby's killings were part of a Odinism human sacrifice. Allen, they claim, has no ties to the ancient pagan religion.

The memorandum details the crime scene, hypnotizing that one man could not have subdued two teenagers, killed them, staged their bodies in specific ways and still fit in the prosecution's timeline of events.

The defense argues that since the court was misled into issuing the search warrant, the evidence collected in that search should be thrown out. The motion for a Franks hearing is the basis for Allen's motion to suppress evidence from that search, including Allen's pistol.

Prosecutors contend in rebuttal that the investigators did not mislead the judge and the affidavit for the search warrant was truthful. Therefore, the evidence found inside Allen's Delphi home can be used against him, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that tool markings found on a bullet cartridge found at the crime scene indicated the bullet was ejected from Allen's pistol.

Allen's motion to suppress and the motion for a Franks hearing still need to be addressed by the court before the Jan. 8 trial date. There also are several other motions pending, including prosecutors' motion for Allen's health documents from the prison where he is being detained until his trial, as well as the defense's motion to move Allen to a county jail, which is where pre-trial defendants typically are housed.

Prosecutors also filed a motion after the 136-page memorandum became public asking that all filings in Allen's case be sealed until reviewed by the court. That motion also is pending before the court.

The Journal & Courier will attend Thursday's hearing.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Delphi murder defendant scheduled for two hearings this month