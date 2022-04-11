Delphi murder investigation expands to Yellow or Yubo social media profile

Tokens sit in the snow at a memorial for Abby Williams and Libby German along the Monon High Bridge Trail, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Delphi. Abby Williams and Libby German, both Delphi eighth-graders, were murdered while hiking a popular community trail near Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017.

Indiana State Police investigating the Delphi killings of Libby German and Abby Williams asked people to call detectives if they ever had contact with the profile anthony_shots on a social media platform called Yellow, currently known as Yubo.

Police tied the anthony_shots Instagram and Snapchat to Kegan Kline, who currently is jailed in Miami County awaiting trial on child exploitation and child pornography charges.

Police alleged that Kline used the anthony_shots Instagram and Snapchat profiles to meet children and exploit them. Now detectives want to know anyone on Yellow or Yubo who had contact with the anthony_shots profile, which is a catfish profile.

Delphi murders: Kegan Kline's police, HLN interviews show Delphi murder investigation focus on fake profile

Investigators would like any individual who communicated with, met or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by by calling the tip line at 765-822-3535 or by emailing the tip line at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

Kline admitted to being the creator of the anthony_shots profiles and used a model's photos as if the pictures were him.

Police questioned Kline in August 2020, and recently released transcripts indicate the police told Kline the anthony_shots profile had contact with Libby German just before her Feb. 13, 2017, killing.

'The pain isn't less': Five years after their unsolved murder, Delphi teens still mourned

Kline has not been charged with killing the girls, and police are not bound to be truthful during interrogations.

Libby and Abby were best friends and had a sleepover at Libby's grandparents' house. On an unusually warm Feb. 13, the girls went hiking on the trails east of Delphi.

An unknown man ordered the girls off the trails, took them to an isolated site east of the Monon High Bridge and killed the girls on the banks of the Deer Creek.

The girls' bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017.

The girl's killer has eluded police for five years.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Delphi murders investigation expands to Yellow or Yubo social media