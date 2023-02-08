Delphi murder suspect asks to postpone Feb. 17 hearing

Officers transport murder suspect Richard Allen during a hearing regarding sealed documents, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind.

DELPHI, Ind. — The accused killer of Libby German and Abby Williams wants his Feb. 17 hearing rescheduled.

Richard Allen, charged with murder for the two Delphi teens' killings, filed a motion Tuesday requesting that the hearing be continued. That hearing was for Judge Frances Gull to determine whether Allen gets bond, and Gull also planned to change Allen's trial date during that hearing since the March 20 date is not practical.

Gull has not ruled yet on Allen's motion to continue the hearing.

Allen's attorneys argue in the motion that they have yet to receive all of the evidence against Allen from the prosecutors. They expect to receive that information by the end of the week, but that is not enough time to prepare for the bond hearing, according to the motion.

"Defense Counsel believes that the volume of discovery is such that there will not be adequate time to review the discovery in preparation for the bail hearing," the motion states.

In Indiana, all defendants are entitled to bail, which is supposed to be high enough to ensure the defendant's appearance in court. Those charged with murder or treason may be held without bond. However, if the case against a murder defendant is weak, a judge may set bond.

Prosecutors tied Allen to the killings with a bullet found at the crime scene. Prosecutors say the bullet has tool markings from a pistol's ejector that indicate it was cycled through Allen's Glock pistol. No one has said how the girls were killed, but the probable cause affidavit indicated that Libby's video of the man on the Monon High Bridge included one of the girls saying "gun" when their killer walked up behind them.

The Feb. 17 hearing was for Gull to determine if Allen should have bond set.

"Defendant Allen also acknowledges that the jury trial is scheduled in this cause on March 20, 2023," the motion states. "The exchange and review of discovery, as referenced above will necessitate that the jury trial be lifted and reset on a date and time convenient for all parties.

"Defendant Allen requests that both the bail hearing and jury trial dates be lifted and reset ...," the motion states.

The Feb. 17 hearing falls on the week of the sixth anniversary of the girls' killings.

In 2017, Delphi schools didn't have class on Feb. 13, and Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, decided to hike the trails east of Delphi on that unusually warm winter day. When the girls failed to meet Libby's family member for a ride home, the families and the community began searching for the girls.

Search parties resumed the morning of Feb. 14, 2017, and the girls were found east of the Monon High Bridge along the north bank of the Deer Creek.

Police investigated the girls' killings for more than five years before allegedly finding evidence linking Allen, 50, of Delphi, to the crimes.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Delphi murder suspect asks to postpone Feb. 17 hearing