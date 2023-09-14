Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen asks for cameras in the courtroom during his trial

DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen, the accused killer of Libby German and Abby Williams, wants news cameras and public broadcastings of his pretrial and trial, according to a motion filed Wednesday.

"The facts and circumstances surrounding this case have attracted the attention of the public on a national level and even the attention of others around the globe," the motion states. "As a result of this attention, the system of jurisprudence in the State of Indiana will be scrutinized in a manner that is unusual and rare in Indiana courts."

Allen is charged with two counts of murder. He's accused of luring the girls off the Monon High Bridge trail the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017, and killing Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, on the north bank of the Deer Creek about a quarter of a mile from the bridge.

Richard Allen's attorneys took this photo April 4, 2023, of the man accused of the Delphi killings of teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams. He appears to have lost a significant amount of weight in his five months in prison segregation. He appears to have spittle on his shirt under his chin. Allen exhibits what his attorneys describe as "schizophrenic and delusional."

The girls' killer evaded police for years. Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26, and prosecutors charged him Oct. 28.

An unfired semiautomatic bullet found between the girls' bodies has tool markings indicating it was ejected from a pistol owned by Allen, according to the prosecutor's probable cause affidavit.

The motion to allow cameras was filed Wednesday and published in the online docket on Thursday. Special Judge Frances Gull has not yet ruled on the motion, according to the online docket.

Gull's Allen County court was part of Indiana's recent pilot programs to explore allowing cameras and recordings in courtrooms.

The motion notes that the courts should be transparent so people can witness the judicial system.

"A highly and effective way to do this is to proactively take steps to disseminate information in high profile/high stakes cases," the motion states. "This prevents interested individuals from having to search the internet looking for information about the case which may come from bias sources that substitute commentary for fact," the motion argues.

The motion notes that the Carroll County courtroom is large enough to accommodate the broadcast teams without being a distraction. Additionally, the motion presents the argument that the witnesses who were juvenile at the time of the killings are now adults, so concealing their identities is not an issue.

Allen's attorneys also filed an amended motion to suppress evidence from the Oct. 13 search at Allen's Delphi home. The original motion to suppress was filed May 19.

The amended motion to suppress expands on the points from the motion filed in the spring.

The amended motion alleges that the search warrant was improper because the probable cause affidavit to get the warrant failed to include material facts for the warrant and "made false and misleading representations with a reckless disregard for the truth," the motion states.

"Without these false and misleading representations and omissions, a search warrant would not have been issued," according to Allen's filing.

The motion includes a list of allegations of how the affidavit failed to rise to the issuance of a search warrant.

"(T)he search of Defendant Allen's home, pursuant to the search warrant, was unreasonable and thus violated Article 1, Section 11 of the Indiana Constitution and the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution," the motion concludes.

Allen's trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 8 in Fort Wayne, where a jury will be selected.

Because of the pretrial publicity this case has drawn over the last six years, it was decided that impartial jurors from Carroll County could not be found. Therefore, the jurors will come from Allen County.

After the jury is picked, the trial will move to Carroll County, where it will remain until a verdict is reached.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Accused Delphi killer Richard Allen asks for cameras in courtroom