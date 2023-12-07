Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen moves facilities

Dec. 7—DELPHI — Accused Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen has moved facilities.

The news came in a court order filed Thursday and signed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Allen had been housed at the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County since his October 2022 arrest for the murders of Carroll County teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams. He will now await his upcoming trial at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County, per the order.

"The Indiana Department of Correction anticipates continuity of services and care provided to Mr. Allen at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility," Thursday's order stated in part, though it didn't specify the reasoning behind the move.

The move comes months after Allen's former legal team argued to have their client moved for his own safety, arguing that conditions at Westville were akin to Allen being a "prisoner of war."

In an emergency motion for "safekeeping," defense attorney Bradley Rozzi noted Allen's physical and mental health had been deteriorating rapidly since his client had been placed at WCF, according to court documents.

Some of the former defense team's specific complaints claimed Allen had reportedly been "entombed" in a cell "no larger than that of a dog kennel," was forced to sleep on a concrete floor, was only allowed showers once or twice a week, was not allowed to visit with his wife and family and was not provided adequate outside time, court documents indicate.

It was that same defense team — led by Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin — that was eventually removed from the case by Special Judge Fran Gull, who claimed the pair acted in "gross negligence" when a former associate of Baldwin's reportedly leaked evidence — specifically crime scene photos — to a media outlet.

Rozzi and Baldwin have since taken their pleas to remain on the case to the Indiana Supreme Court, arguing they be reinstated and that Gull be removed due to her alleged "bias" toward Rozzi and Baldwin.

That Indiana Supreme Court case is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Allen's two new defense attorneys — Fort Wayne-based Robert Scremin and William S. Lebrato — are preparing for Allen's upcoming trial, which is set to begin in October 2024 in Carroll Circuit Court.

It was Feb. 14, 2017, when the bodies of Williams and German were located along the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area, after being dropped off the day before but not returning to their pick-up location.

Five years later, on Oct. 31, 2022, investigators announced they had arrested Allen on two felony counts of murder.

During an interview with police, Allen reportedly stated that he was on the bridge the day the girls went missing, but he did not see them.