Delphi murder suspect transferring to Wabash Valley Correctional Facility

Dec. 7—Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen has been transferred to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle.

Allen was transferred Wednesday to the Sullivan County state prison, according to a notice to Carroll Circuit Court filed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's office.

The notification to the court was electronically signed by Aaron M. Ridlen, deputy attorney general.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi in Carroll County.

The case has been working its way through the court system for more than a year following his arrest in October 2022.

The girls went missing on Feb. 13, 2017. The next day, their bodies were found along Deer Creek.

During a police interview, Allen admitted to being on the bridge the day the girls went missing, though he stated he never saw the girls.

His trial is currently scheduled for October 2024.

Allen is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to reinstate his original defense attorneys, and he also is asking the high court to remove Judge Francis Gull from his case.

A judge had previously denied a request for Allen to be relocated to a different facility after his attorneys argued he was being mistreated at the Westville Correctional Facility in northwest Indiana, where he was being housed.

According to the court notice, the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction "may transfer an individual under a safekeeping order to a facility deemed suitable for their confinement with available space."

IDOC "anticipates continuity of services and care provided to Mr. Allen at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility," the notice stated.

