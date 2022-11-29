Delphi murder suspect's probable cause released

An edited version of the probable cause affidavit accusing of Richard Allen of killing Libby German and Abby Williams was ordered released Tuedsay.

The documents indicate that Allen is charged with felony murder, alleging he committed the killings while kidnapping the girls. However, prosecutors have not yet charged Allen with kidnapping.

The affidavit features redactions including when witnesses are cited.

The affidavit comes nearly a month after law enforcement agencies held a press conference in Delphi, Ind., where the girls' bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017. No probable cause affidavit was released during the press conference on Oct. 31.

