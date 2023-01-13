Delphi murder suspect's trial to remain in Carroll County; jury from another county

Officers transport murder suspect Richard Allen during a hearing regarding sealed documents, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind.

DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen's murder trial will be in Delphi on the allegations he killed Libby German and Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017, but his jury will be from another county.

"It would be difficult, if not impossible, to find a jury in Carroll County," Special Judge Frances Gull said during the Friday morning hearing.

"I think it's really important that we try the case in Carroll County," Gull said.

Gull explained her decision to keep the case in Delphi by noting that the witnesses are all here, and the community has a vested interest in seeing justice in the teens' hometown.

The court will, therefore, select a jury in another county and bring the jurors to Delphi for the trial, Gull said.

She asked the prosecutor and Allen's defense attorneys to submit suggested counties from where they might pick the jurors.

At the start of the public hearing, Gull reminded everyone involved in Allen's case that her Nov. 22 gag order remains in effect. That order prohibits comments and characterizations about the case and witnesses outside of the courtroom setting.

She specifically reminded the attorneys of the professional responsibilities.

Gull tabled any decision on the motion for discovery filed Dec. 30 by Allen's attorneys.

She noted that the defense attorneys and Prosecutors Nick McLeland currently are cooperating in disclosures, and given the extraordinary voluminous amount of discovery in this case, Gull said she'll address the motion if and when it becomes necessary.

After the public hearing, the judge cleared the courtroom, except for Allen and his attorneys. They then had an ex parte hearing on the defense's request for funding of an investigator.

Allen's next hearing is 10 a.m. Feb. 17 in Carroll Circuit Court, where Gull will hear arguments for and against bail for Allen. She also plans to reset Allen's trial date at that hearing.

That day also is the ominous date for Allen's case, which is a deadline for filing certain defenses and filings for specific motions.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Delphi hearing: Suspect's trial to remain in Carroll County