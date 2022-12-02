Delphi Murders: Court to decide possible gag order, change of venue for Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. — Special Judge Frances Gull will decide next month whether to bar some people from speaking publicly about Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen, as well as potentially moving his case to a new location.

The judge approved two separate motions late Thursday from attorneys who requested a hearing to consider a gag order as well as Richard Allen’s request for a change of venue.

Both motions were filed in response to the extensive media coverage after Indiana State Police announced in October that Allen, 50, of Delphi, was charged as a murder suspect in the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017.

Judge Gull has scheduled a hearing to determine both motions in Carroll Circuit Court on January 13, 2023.

Earlier this week, Allen's defense attorney filed a motion with the court for a change of venue in hopes of seeking a fair trial.

"Although it could be argued that the amount of publicity that this particular case has received in the past 5+ years will make it difficult to find a jury that has not heard of the case, Richard Allen's defense team has gleaned statistical data that would strongly indicate that moving the case/trial just 150 miles away would significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury pool," according to the motion, which later asked specifically for the case to be moved to a county at least 150 miles from Carroll County.

"On average, around one in every two (50%) of Carroll County residents have conducted online searches of Richard Allen during the month of October following his arrest," according to the motion.

The motion also discusses how a number of residents from Carroll County have been involved with the case, either through the police investigation or might be called to stand as potential witnesses.

Delphi murder investigation: What would the gag order do?

The motion for a gag order that prosecutors filed would bar statements or comments outside of the courtroom from all involved attorneys, law enforcement officials, court personnel, the coroner and family members.

At a Nov. 22 hearing, prosecutors cited the extensive media coverage as reasons for the proposed gag order.

"... (T)he media accounts concerning this cause have contained an undue number of statements relating not only to the progress of the investigation, but conclusions of the investigation, some of which have been untrue."

