Delphi murders - live: Indiana police to share update after suspect Richard Allen arrested

Indiana state police are expected to provide more details in a 2017 murder case in what is being called a “major development” – more than five years after the double slaying of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams.

The deaths of teenage girls who were 13 and 14 have remained unresolved since 13 February 2017 when they went missing.

Richard Matthew Allen, from Delphi, Indiana, was taken into custody at around midnight on Friday and booked into Carroll County Jail. He has since been moved to a state facility for his own safety.

Police are expected to release more details in the case in the upcoming press conference on Monday.

On 13 February 2017, Libby and Abby went missing after they set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were discovered the next day in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail.

Photo shows man arrested over Delphi murders with police sketch of suspected killer in background

A photo has revealed how the local man arrested in connection to the 2017 Delphi murders posed for a smiling selfie in front of a police sketch of the suspected killer.

The photo shows Richard Allen, 50, smiling alongside his wife Kathy in a local bar in Delphi, Indiana – the small, closeknit community where he has lived for more than 15 years and where victims Libby German and Abby Williams lived with their families before their brutal killings.

On the wall behind him is a police sketch released by Indiana State Police in 2019 of the man suspected of murdering the teenage best friends. Mr Allen bears some likeness to the drawing.

Man arrested over Delphi murders pictured with police sketch of suspect in background

More details expected in press conference

Indiana State Police and members of the victims’ families are slated to hold a press conference on Monday morning to provide an update on the case.

Officials are remaining tightlipped about the arrest and did not say what new information will be released.

The conference will be given by officials from the Indiana State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office and the US Marshal Service.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 am on Monday at the Delphi United Methodist Church.

'Today is the day': Family of Libby German react following arrest

The grandmother and sister of one of the Delphi murder victims reacted after a 50-year-old local man was finally arrested more than five years on from the 2017 killings.

Libby’s sister Kelsi German posted online that “today is the day” as it emerged that a man had been arrested in connection to the murders.

Becky Patty, the grandmother of Libby German, shared a heartbreaking Facebook post on Saturday where she said that her family now has a “very difficult path” ahead of them and questioned: “Where do we go from here?”

“I guess I am kind of at a loss. Every morning I get up - get my coffee - and start looking for which photo will be the today is the day post,” she said.

“Now I sit here not needing to do it because at long last we have a face to go with our monster. I sit here wondering - now what. Where do we go from here? I realize our lives have again made a big change - we have a very difficult path to start down.

“It is a path we will gladly face as we know each step taken is one step closer to our monster being convicted. Knowing that makes that walk so much easier.”

Everything we know about deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams and arrest of Richard Allen

It’s been more than five years since best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, set off on a walk in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana – never to be seen alive again.

Since then, several local men have fallen under suspicion for their murders.

But no arrests were made, no suspects formally named and one promising lead after the next went cold. Until now.

For the first time, a man has been arrested in connection to the 2017 murders of the teenagers.

Everything we know about the Delphi murders and arrest of Richard Allen

