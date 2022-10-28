Delphi murders: Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of two Indiana schoolgirls

Libby German and Abby Williams were found dead on Valentine’s Day 2017 (Supplied)

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the 2017 murders of two girls in Delphi, Indiana.

Richard Allen was taken into custody on Friday by authorities, more than five years after the murder of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Mr Allen has not yet been charged, according to local news reports, but law enforcement sources have described the arrest as a “major development”, according to Fox 59.

Indiana State Police have said they will hold a press conference on Monday.

Abby and Libby disappeared on 13 February 2017 after going to meet a man at Monon High Bridge, an abandoned rail bridge, just outside the town of Delphi.

Their bodies were discovered the next day.

Several suspects have been linked to the high-profile cold case, but this is the first time Mr Allen has been identified in connection to the girls’ murder.

