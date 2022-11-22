Delphi murders: No decision on whether to release probable cause for Richard Allen's arrest

DELPHI, Ind. — Special Judge Fran Gull made no decision Tuesday about releasing the probable cause affidavit accusing Richard Allen of killing Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017.

Officers transport murder suspect Richard Allen during a hearing regarding sealed documents, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind.

Gull listened to arguments for and against in a Tuesday morning hearing and said she will issue her order "in due haste," noting she is aware of the people's interest in this particular case.

Allen's attorneys on Monday filed a motion for the court to set bond for Allen so he can be released pending trial.

That hearing will be Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, prosecutors filed Tuesday for a gag order on the case.

This story will be updated.

