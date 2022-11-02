Delphi murders - update: Richard Allen arrest makes ‘the world feel safer’, victim’s sister says

Police in Indiana have charged a 50-year-old local man with the 2017 Delphi murders – more than five years after the bodies of best friends Libby German and Abby Williams were found close to a wooded trail.

Richard Allen was charged with two counts of murder on Friday and has pleaded not guilty.

The investigation is “far from complete,” state police superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference on Monday as he urged the community to come forward with more information.

After the arrest announcement, Libby’s family revealed that they had an encounter with the man now accused of her murder, as they accused him of “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.

Libby’s sister, Kelsi German, also took to Twitter to say “the world feels safer” following the arrest.

Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, were murdered after setting off on a hike on the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi in February 2017. Their bodies were found around half a mile off the trail the next day.

Chilling footage of suspect

07:00 , Andrea Blanco

In a move that propelled the investigation forward, Libby also captured a grainy video on her phone of a man dressed in blue jeans, a blue jacket and a cap walking along the abandoned railroad bridge.

Investigators had previously released a grainy image from the video and a chilling audio of the man telling the two girls: “Go down the hill.”

Investigators have long suspected that this man is the girls’ killer and have praised the girls for documenting the video as evidence.

Up until now, the man has never been identified.

This grainy image was taken on Libby’s phone on the trail the day the girls went missing. Investigators believe the man is the killer (Indiana State Police)

Libby and Abby’s final picture

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

On the day the girls went missing, Libby had posted photos on Snapchat of her and Abby walking along the trail.

The happy image of the two best friends is believed to be the last photo of them before they died.

Their bodies were found on 14 February 2017 in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

For years, police refused to say how the girls died and have revealed few details about the crime scene.

However, shocking new details about the murders came to light in a search warrant application obtained by podcast The Murder Sheet and shared with The Independent back in May.

The warrant, filed by an FBI agent investigating the murders back in 2017 and partly redacted, was to carry out a search on the home of a local man Ronald Logan.

In it, the agent revealed that the girls had lost “a lot” of blood during their deaths and that their killer is believed to have moved and staged their bodies, before taking some sort of souvenir from the scene.

The warrant also revealed that the teenagers had been killed by some type of weapon, which was redacted in the document.

The murderer would have been covered in the victims’ blood in the aftermath of the slayings due to the “large amount of blood was lost by the victims at the crime scene”, it reads.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:

Who is Richard Allen?

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Among the few concrete details shared during a press conference on Monday, authorities confirmed that they had arrested Richard Allen in connection with the Delphi murders.

As the high-profile case continues to unfold, more details are expected to be revealed in the case that has captured international attention for years.

Mr Allen, a married man and worker at a local CVS, was initially booked into Carroll County Jail following his arrest.

He was eventually moved to a state facility, reportedly for his own safety.

Mr Allen, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is said to be refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Here’s everything we know about him:

What’s next in the Delphi murders’ investigation?

Tuesday 1 November 2022 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Following the breakthrough arrest of suspect Richard Allen in the infamous Delphi murders, officials cautioned that the case is far from over.

Mr Allen, a 50-year-old living in Delphi, was arrested on 26 October in connection with the 2017 slayings in the Indiana town with a population of just 3,000.

He was charged with two counts of murder on Friday, more than five years on from the double slayings of teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams.

Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp have the story:

What happened to Libby and Abby?

Tuesday 1 November 2022 20:55 , Andrea Blanco

The girls went missing on 13 February 2017 after they set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana.

Their bodies were discovered the next day in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail.

For years, police have refused to say how the girls died and have revealed few details about the crime scene.

However, shocking new details about the murders came to light in a search warrant application obtained by podcast The Murder Sheet and shared with The Independent back in May.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:

Suspect’s wife posted chilling selfie of him with police sketch

Tuesday 1 November 2022 18:45 , Andrea Blanco

In a chilling photo, posted by Mr Allen’s wife Kathy on Facebook in December 2021, Mr Allen is seen smiling alongside his wife in a local bar in Delphi.

On the wall behind him is the 2019 police sketch. Mr Allen bears some likeness to the drawing.

The selfie was posted on social media the same month investigators issued a fresh appeal urging members of the public to come forward with information about an online catfishing account thought to be tied to the murders.

Prior to his arrest on suspicion of the double homicide, Mr Allen appears to have no prior criminal record.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:

Breakthrough arrest in Delphi murders case

Tuesday 1 November 2022 17:08 , Andrea Blanco

ICYMI: Richard Allen, 50, has been charged with two felony murders in the Delphi murders.

Officials would not rule out the possibility that other individuals were also involved in the teenagers’ brutal murders and, if so, vowed that they will also face charges.

The probable cause affidavit is currently under seal and officials declined to provide additional details about the investigation.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has everything we know about the case:

Who is suspect Richard Allen?

Tuesday 1 November 2022 15:41 , Andrea Blanco

Married to his wife Kathy with whom he shares an adult daughter, Richard Allen, 50, is a trained pharmacy technician.

He received his most recent pharmaceutical licence in February 2018 – one year on from the murders and most recently worked at the local CVS store – coming into contact with members of the community as part of his job.

CVS offered its condolences to the victim’s families and said it would cooperate with the investigation in any way it can.

“As members of the Carroll County community, we remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families,” the company said in a statement to local outlet WRTV.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can.”

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:

Victim’s grandparents recount chilling encounter with suspect

Tuesday 1 November 2022 14:21 , Andrea Blanco

Mike and Becky Patty, the grandparents of Libby German, told reporters after Indiana State Police Monday’s press conference that they remembered suspected killer Richard Allen.

They that Mr Allen had served them one time in the local CVS where he worked as a trained pharmaceutical technician.

The family was printing photos of Libby and her friend Abby Williams for their funerals at the store when Mr Allen assisted them in processing the photos.

He didn’t charge them for the images when they went in to collect them.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the story:

What happens next after Richard Allen arrest?

Tuesday 1 November 2022 13:00 , Megan Sheets

At a press conference announcing the arrest of Richard Allen on Monday, authorities cautioned that the case is far from over.

Mr Allen was taken into custody on 26 October and charged with two counts of murder two days later.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Speaking to reporters, Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland emphasised that details made public about the case would remain limited for the foreseeable future.

“Today is about Abby and Libby,” Mr McLeland said, adding that court documents regarding Mr Allen’s arrest would be sealed for at least the next 30 days.

At present, a pretrial conference hearing is scheduled for 13 January 2023.

The murder trial is set to begin in March, although the timeline is subject to change.

Libby German’s sister says ‘the world feels safer’

Tuesday 1 November 2022 12:33 , Megan Sheets

The sister of Delphi murder victim Libby German shared an emotional message hours after police formally announced charges against Richard Allen.

Taking to Twitter, Kelsi German wrote: “We have so much more work to do but the world felt a little safer today.”

She included a photo of a fall-foliage covered path.

Earlier in the day, Kelsi tweeted: “We got him. October 28th was the day.”

She shared Mr Allen’s mugshot and the police press release about the development, adding in a follow-up tweet: “*innocent until proven guilty.*”

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:

Delphi murder victim’s family reveal chilling encounter with suspect Richard Allen: ‘Hiding in plain sight’

Tuesday 1 November 2022 12:00 , Rachel Sharp

The family of one of the Delphi victims has revealed that they had a chilling encounter with the man accused of her murder as they learned that he had been “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.

Mike and Becky Patty, the grandparents of victim Libby German, told reporters after Monday’s press conference that they remembered suspected killer Richard Allen serving them one time in the local CVS where he worked.

Mr Allen, a trained pharmaceutical technician who worked in the store in the heart of the small town of Delphi, processed some of the photos for the family and didn’t charge them for the images when they went in to collect them.

Aside from that, the family members said they didn’t know Mr Allen but – in a close-knit town of just 3,000 people – had likely encountered him on other occasions over the last five years.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Everything we know about the case

Tuesday 1 November 2022 11:00 , Rachel Sharp

It’s been more than five years since best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, set off on a walk in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana – never to be seen alive again.

Since then, several local men have fallen under suspicion for their murders.

But no arrests were made, no suspects formally named and one promising lead after the next went cold. Until now.

For the first time, a man has been arrested and charged with the 2017 murders of the teenagers.

Richard Allen, a 50-year-old married Delphi man, was taken into custody on Wednesday (26 October) and booked into Carroll County Jail. He has since been moved to a state facility for his own safety.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

‘We got him’: Delphi victim’s sister reacts as Richard Allen charged with murders

Tuesday 1 November 2022 10:00 , Rachel Sharp

The sister of one of the Delphi victims has welcomed the news that a suspect has finally been charged with the murders – more than five years after her sister and her best friend were found dead after going on a hike.

Libby German’s sister Kelsi German wrote “we got him” on Twitter on Monday, after police delivered a press conference announing charges had been filed against local man Richard Allen.

“We got him. October 28th was the day,” she tweeted.

Ms German shared Mr Allen’s mugshot and the police press release about the development, adding in a follow-up tweet: “*innocent until proven guilty.*”

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Everything we know about suspect Richard Allen

Tuesday 1 November 2022 09:00 , Rachel Sharp

The 50-year-old married man arrested last week in connection with the 2017 Delphi murders has now been charged more than five years on from the double slayings of teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams.

Richard Matthew Allen, from Delphi, Indiana, was taken into custody on Wednesday (26 October) and booked into Carroll County Jail. On Friday, he was charged with two counts of murder and was moved to a state facility, reportedly for his own safety.

Indiana State Police announced the charges on Monday – a bombshell development in the high-profile case that has rocked the small, close-knit community of Delphi and had gone unsolved for more than half a decade.

Mr Allen, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is said to be refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Breakthrough comes after several leads went cold over years

Tuesday 1 November 2022 08:00 , Rachel Sharp

The arrest of Richard Allen comes more than five years on from the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Back in December, Libby’s grandmother Becky Patty told The Independent that she was no longer getting her “hopes up” with each development in case after so many leads had gone cold over the years.

“We’ve had so many things that have come up that we don’t get our hopes up,” she said at the time.

“We’re going to wait and let the police do their jobs.”

Catfishing account tied to case

Tuesday 1 November 2022 07:00 , Rachel Sharp

In what was one of the biggest updates in the case to date, Indiana State Police announced in December that officials had “uncovered” a fake online profile called @anthony_shots which had been used to communicate with at least one of the victims around the time of their deaths.

The profile was used from 2016 to 2017 on platforms including Snapchat and Instagram and used photos of a known young male model – who has no ties to the account or the case.

Investigators said the person behind the account was Kegan Anthony Kline, 27-year-old man with addresses in Kokomo and Peru, close to Delphi.

Kline admitted to authorities that he used the account to groom underage girls online and get them to send nude photos and their addresses and try to get them to meet him. He allegedly admitted to receiving about 100 sexual photos and about 20 sexually explicit videos from around 15 underage girls.

Kline was arrested on 30 felony charges including child sexual abuse images and child exploitation in 2020.

According to an affidavit, Indiana State Police and the FBI had executed a search warrant at his home in Peru on 25 February 2017 - less than two weeks after Abby and Libby were murdered.

Kline denied any knowledge or involvement in the two teenagers’ deaths and he has not been charged in the case.

However, the account remained of interest to investigators who urged anyone who had communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the individual posing as @anthony_shots to come forward with information.

It is not clear if the account is in any way connected to the arrest and charging of Richard Allen.

ICYMI: Police charge Richard Allen with Delphi murders

Tuesday 1 November 2022 04:50 , Rachel Sharp

A 50-year-old local man has finally been charged with the 2017 Delphi murders – marking the first step towards justice for teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams who were brutally killed more than five years ago.

Indiana State Police announced at a press conference on Monday morning that Richard Matthew Allen, a local Delphi man and married father to an adult daughter, was charged with two counts of murder on Friday.

Mr Allen, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bond. A pre-trial hearing has been preliminarily scheduled for January with a trial date set for March.

“I am proud to say that today – actually last Friday – that today is the day. An arrest has been made,” said Doug Carter, superintendent of Indiana State Police.

However, Supt Carter added that “today is not a day to celebrate” as Libby and Abby’s families are still forced to go on without them.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Local residents said suspect seemed ‘normal'

Tuesday 1 November 2022 03:50 , Rachel Sharp

Local residents reacted with shock when news broke on Friday of Richard Allen’s arrest on Friday, saying that he seemed “like a normal guy”.

“When I will go into CVS as a customer myself, he would say ‘do you need any help?’ I would be like ‘no’,” Chandler Underhill, the manager of the local Brick & Mortar Pub, where he said Mr Allen was a regular, told Fox59.

“Just like a normal guy that I’ve seen for the last couple years, not really thinking anything.”

Mr Underhill said that Mr Allen always seemed “normal” when he would come into the pub where he works.

“I would talk; he wouldn’t say much. He seems like a normal guy,” he said.

“One of my servers was telling me that he wouldn’t speak much.”

Libby’s grandfather told reporters on Monday that his granddaughter’s accused killer had been “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.

CVS offers condolences after suspect is revealed to be employee

Tuesday 1 November 2022 02:50 , Rachel Sharp

CVS has offered its condolences to the families of Libby German and Abby Williams after it emerged that suspected killer Richard Allen was a company employee.

Mr Allen is a trained pharmaceutical technician and worked at the local CVS store in the heart of Delphi, Indiana – where the two teenagers lived with their families before their brutal murders.

“As members of the Carroll County community, we remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families,” the company said, per local outlet WRTV.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can.”

Photo shows Richard Allen posing with police sketch of suspected killer

Tuesday 1 November 2022 01:50 , Rachel Sharp

A photo has revealed how the local man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders posed for a smiling selfie in front of a police sketch of the suspected killer.

The photo shows Richard Allen, 50, smiling alongside his wife Kathy in a local bar in Delphi, Indiana – the small, closeknit community where he has lived for more than 15 years and where victims Libby German and Abby Williams lived with their families before their brutal killings.

On the wall behind him is a police sketch released by Indiana State Police in 2019 of the man suspected of murdering the teenage best friends. Mr Allen bears some likeness to the drawing.

The selfie was posted by Mr Allen’s wife on Facebook in December 2021 – the same month investigators issued a fresh appeal urging members of the public to come forward with information about an online catfishing account thought to be tied to the murders.

Now, 10 months later, Mr Allen has been arrested and charged with Libby and Abby’s murders.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Victims’ captured video of man before murders

Tuesday 1 November 2022 00:50 , Rachel Sharp

In a move that propelled the investigation forward, Libby German captured a grainy video on her phone of a man dressed in blue jeans, a blue jacket and a cap walking along the abandoned railroad bridge on the day the two friends were murdered.

Investigators released a grainy image from the video and a chilling audio of the man telling the two girls: “Go down the hill.”

This grainy image was taken on Libby’s phone on the trail the day the girls went missing. Investigators believe the man is the killer

Investigators have long suspected that this man is the girls’ killer and have praised the girls for documenting the video as evidence.

This grainy image was taken on Libby’s phone on the trail the day the girls went missing. Investigators believe the man is the killer (Indiana State Police)

What happened to Libby German and Abby Williams?

Monday 31 October 2022 23:50 , Rachel Sharp

Libby German, 14, and Abby Wiliams, 13, went missing on 13 February 2017 after they set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, Indiana.

During the walk, Libby posted a photo of her best friend walking along the Monon High Bridge. It was the last known photo of Abby before she was killed.

Later that day, the teenagers were reported missing when they failed to return to a spot where a family member was picking them up.

The next day – Valentine’s Day 2017 – their bodies were discovered in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail.

For the last five years, police have remained tightlipped about the crime scene and how the girls died.

However, shocking new details about the murders came to light in a 2017 search warrant application obtained by podcast The Murder Sheet and shared with The Independent back in May of this year.

The warrant revealed that the girls had lost “a lot” of blood during their deaths and that their killer is believed to have moved and staged their bodies, before taking some sort of souvenir from the scene.

For the first time, the warrant also revealed that the teenagers had been killed by some type of weapon. The word for the weapon was redacted in the document.

The murderer would have been covered in the victims’ blood in the aftermath of the slayings due to the “large amount of blood was lost by the victims at the crime scene”, it reads.

Richard Allen court dates:

Monday 31 October 2022 22:50 , Rachel Sharp

Richard Allen, 50, pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial hearing and is being held without bond at White County Jail.

He is due back in court in 13 January 2023 for a pre-trial hearing.

His trial date has been set for 20 March 2023.

Everything we know about suspect Richard Allen

Monday 31 October 2022 21:50 , Rachel Sharp

The 50-year-old married man arrested last week in connection with the 2017 Delphi murders has now been charged more than five years on from the double slayings of teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams.

Richard Matthew Allen, from Delphi, Indiana, was taken into custody on Wednesday (26 October) and booked into Carroll County Jail. On Friday, he was charged with two counts of murder and was moved to a state facility, reportedly for his own safety.

Indiana State Police announced the charges on Monday – a bombshell development in the high-profile case that has rocked the small, close-knit community of Delphi and had gone unsolved for more than half a decade.

Mr Allen, 50, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is said to be refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Police not ruling out other assailants

Monday 31 October 2022 20:50 , Rachel Sharp

Officials would not rule out the possibility that other individuals were also involved in the brutal murders of Libby German and Abby Williams and vowed that – if the investigation leads them to other suspects – they will also face charges.

“If any other person had any involvement in the murders in any way, that person will be held accountable,” said Indiana State Police Supt Doug Carter in Monday’s press conference.

Members of the public were urged to continue to submit tips – not only about Richard Allen but about any other information regarding the case.

Delphi murder victim’s family reveal chilling encounter with suspect Richard Allen: ‘Hiding in plain sight’

Monday 31 October 2022 19:51 , Rachel Sharp

The family of one of the Delphi victims has revealed that they had a chilling encounter with the man accused of her murder as they learned that he had been “hiding in plain sight” the whole time.

Mike and Becky Patty, the grandparents of victim Libby German, told reporters after Monday’s press conference that they remembered suspected killer Richard Allen serving them one time in the local CVS where he worked.

Mr Allen, a trained pharmaceutical technician who worked in the store in the heart of the small town of Delphi, processed some of the photos for the family and didn’t charge them for the images when they went in to collect them.

Aside from that, the family members said they didn’t know Mr Allen but – in a close-knit town of just 3,000 people – had likely encountered him on other occasions over the last five years.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

More than 70,000 tips received

Monday 31 October 2022 19:10 , Rachel Sharp

More than 70,000 tips have been sent in by the public in the almost six years since Libby and Abby were murdered.

Officials thanked the public for their help in catching the suspect and urged people to continue to come forward with any information about the case.

People are told to contact Indiana State Police with information – not only about Mr Allen but about any other information regarding the case.

Tips can be submitted to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or by calling 765-822-3535.

Everything we know about the case

Monday 31 October 2022 18:50 , Rachel Sharp

It’s been more than five years since best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, set off on a walk in their hometown of Delphi, Indiana – never to be seen alive again.

Since then, several local men have fallen under suspicion for their murders.

But no arrests were made, no suspects formally named and one promising lead after the next went cold. Until now.

For the first time, a man has been arrested and charged with the 2017 murders of the teenagers.

Richard Allen, a 50-year-old married Delphi man, was taken into custody on Wednesday (26 October) and booked into Carroll County Jail. He has since been moved to a state facility for his own safety.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Victim’s grandfather says suspected killer was ‘hiding in plain sight'

Monday 31 October 2022 18:30 , Rachel Sharp

The grandfather of victim Libby German has spoken out about learning that his granddaughter’s suspected killer was “hiding in plain sight” in the close-knit Delphi community this whole time.

Mike Patty told reporters after Monday’s press conference that the family does not know suspect Richard Allen but most likely encountered him in their small town of 3,000 people.

“As [Indiana State Police Supt] Doug Carter said that earlier, if you recall. He said he’s hiding in plain sight,” he said.

“And that’s the case. Didn’t know, I don’t know the gentleman personally at all. I’ve probably seen him. It’s a small county. But definitely I don’t know him.”

Suspect lived five minute drive from crime scene

Monday 31 October 2022 18:10 , Rachel Sharp

Richard Allen lived less than a five-minute drive away from where the bodies of Libby and Abby were found, in a neighborhood southwest of the Monon High Bridge.

He has lived in Delphi since at least 2006 and in Indiana his entire adult life, records show.

Mr Allen, 50, is a trained pharmaceutical technician and worked at the local CVS store in the heart of the small town, home to only around 3,000 residents.

Photo shows Richard Allen posing with police sketch of suspected killer

Monday 31 October 2022 17:50 , Rachel Sharp

A photo has revealed how the local man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders posed for a smiling selfie in front of a police sketch of the suspected killer.

The photo shows Richard Allen, 50, smiling alongside his wife Kathy in a local bar in Delphi, Indiana – the small, closeknit community where he has lived for more than 15 years and where victims Libby German and Abby Williams lived with their families before their brutal killings.

On the wall behind him is a police sketch released by Indiana State Police in 2019 of the man suspected of murdering the teenage best friends. Mr Allen bears some likeness to the drawing.

The selfie was posted by Mr Allen’s wife on Facebook in December 2021 – the same month investigators issued a fresh appeal urging members of the public to come forward with information about an online catfishing account thought to be tied to the murders.

Now, 10 months later, Mr Allen has been arrested and charged with Libby and Abby’s murders.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Indiana Lt Governor speaks out about Delphi case

Monday 31 October 2022 17:30 , Rachel Sharp

Indiana Lt Governor Suzanne Crouch has spoken out about the development in the Delphi case.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page, she wrote: “I want to thank the Indiana State Police and all the other law enforcement and community partners who have worked tirelessly to find closure for the families of Libby German and Abby Williams.

“Although the investigation continues, an arrest has been made.”

She continued to urge anyone with information about the case to submit a tip to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Richard Allen served victim’s family members in CVS

Monday 31 October 2022 17:10 , Rachel Sharp

The man accused of killing teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams in a brutal double murder in 2017 served family members of his victims in his job at the local CVS, it has emerged.

According to WTHR journalist Emily Longnecker, Libby’s grandparents Mike and Becky Patty recall Mr Allen processing photos for them at the store.

The suspected killer didn’t charge them for the photos, they said.

Aside from that, the family members said they don’t know Mr Allen.

The Pattys..Mike and Becky..Libby’s grandparents… confirm Richard Allen processed photos for them at local CVS and didn’t charge them. Say they dont know him. pic.twitter.com/jtPz879fnH — Emily Longnecker (@EmilyWTHR) October 31, 2022

CVS offers condolences after suspect is revealed to be employee

Monday 31 October 2022 16:50 , Rachel Sharp

CVS has offered its condolences to the families of Libby German and Abby Williams after it emerged that suspected killer Richard Allen was a company employee.

Mr Allen is a trained pharmaceutical technician and worked at the local CVS store in the heart of Delphi, Indiana – where the two teenagers lived with their families before their brutal murders.

“As members of the Carroll County community, we remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families,” the company said, per local outlet WRTV.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can.”

‘We got him’: Delphi victim’s sister reacts as Richard Allen charged with murders

Monday 31 October 2022 16:30 , Rachel Sharp

The sister of one of the Delphi victims has welcomed the news that a suspect has finally been charged with the murders – more than five years after her sister and her best friend were found dead after going on a hike.

Libby German’s sister Kelsi German wrote “we got him” on Twitter on Monday, after police delivered a press conference announing charges had been filed against local man Richard Allen.

“We got him. October 28th was the day,” she tweeted.

Ms German shared Mr Allen’s mugshot and the police press release about the development, adding in a follow-up tweet: “*innocent until proven guilty.*”

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:

Richard Allen trial dates:

Monday 31 October 2022 16:10 , Rachel Sharp

Richard Allen, 50, pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial hearing and is being held without bond at White County Jail.

He is due back in court in January 202 for a pre-trial hearing.

His trial date has been set for March.

‘We got him’: Victim’s sister celebrates charges

Monday 31 October 2022 15:50 , Rachel Sharp

The sister of one of the Delphi victims celebrated the announcement that Richard Allen had been charged with their murders more than five years on from the killings.

Kelsi German, sister of Libby German, tweeted on Monday after the police press conference: “We got him. October 28th was the day.”

She shared the mugshot of the man accused of killing her sister and the police press release.

In a followup tweet she added: “*innocent until proven guilty.*”

We got him.



October 28th was the day. pic.twitter.com/dJMlOj3Whs — Kelsi German (@libertyg_sister) October 31, 2022

Richard Allen pictured in mugshot

Monday 31 October 2022 15:30 , Rachel Sharp

Richard Allen has been pictured in his mugshot following his arrest for the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi.

Mr Allen was arrested on Wednesday before being charged on Friday with two counts of murder.

Here is his mugshot:

Richard Allen pictured in mugshot after arrest for Delphi murders (Indiana State Police)

Police not ruling out other assailants

Monday 31 October 2022 15:09 , Rachel Sharp

In the press conference, officials would not rule out the possibility that other individuals were also involved in the brutal murders of Libby German and Abby Williams and vowed that – if the investigation leads them to other suspects – they will also face charges.

“If any other person had any involvement in the murders in any way, that person will be held accountable,” said Indiana State Police Supt Doug Carter.

Members of the public were urged to continue to submit tips – not only about Richard Allen but about any other information regarding the case.

Police statement in full - Arrest made for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

Monday 31 October 2022 14:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Here is the full statement regarding the arrest of Richard Allen.

After an extensive investigation, the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force made an arrest for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

On February 13, 2017, Abigail Williams and Liberty German were tragically murdered while visiting the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, IN. Shortly after, the Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s office created the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force, which encompassed federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. This task force has worked diligently the last five and a half years to ensure this horrendous crime did not go unsolved.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, detectives with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force took Richard Allen, 50, from Delphi Indiana into custody at the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. Allen was transported to Carroll County Jail, where he was being held.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder and transported to the White County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

We would like to thank everyone who was involved throughout this investigation, which included the Indiana State Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Delphi Police Department, Carroll County Prosecutor’s office, United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and numerous other federal and local agencies. These agencies have invested countless hours and resources into this investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. There is no further information to release at this time.

*All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday 31 October 2022 14:27 , Oliver O'Connell

Despite the arrest of Mr Allen, officials stress the investigation is still ongoing and that they will keep the tip line open on both phone and email, encouraging more members of the public to come forward with any additional information.

Allen pleads not guilty

Monday 31 October 2022 14:18 , Oliver O'Connell

Mr Allen has entered a preliminary plea of not guilty and is police remind the press conference that he is innocent until proven guilty.

Law enforcement will not reveal what the evidence was that led to Mr Allen’s arrest per a court order.

Mr Allen is being held without bond.

Breaking: Richard Allen charged with Delphi murders

Monday 31 October 2022 14:14 , Oliver O'Connell

A 50-year-old local man has finally been charged with the 2017 Delphi murders – marking the first step towards justice for teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams who were brutally killed more than five years ago.

Indiana State Police announced at a press conference on Monday morning that Richard Matthew Allen, a local Delphi man and married father to an adult daughter, is charged with two counts of murder.

Rachel Sharp has been following the case.

Allen charged with two counts of murder

Monday 31 October 2022 14:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Richard Allen is facing two counts of murder in the Delphi Investigation @WNDU pic.twitter.com/FE4U1npkyp — Lauren Moss WNDU (@LMossWNDU) October 31, 2022

Monday 31 October 2022 14:11 , Oliver O'Connell

Superintendent Carter says further details or documents will not be released regarding the arrest — “today is not that day”.

He reminds the assembled media that when someone is arrested they are considered innocent until proven guilty.

The police line appears to be that further details will be provided as and when appropriate as the investigation proceeds.

Press conference underway

Monday 31 October 2022 14:05 , Oliver O'Connell

The first speaker at the press conference is Doug Carter, superintendent of the Indiana State Police.

He says: “Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard Allen on two counts of murder is the next step leading to the conclusion of this long-term and complex investigation.”

Mr Carter officially confirmed that Mr Allen was arrested on Friday.

So far there is no mention of any charges.

How to watch police update on case:

Monday 31 October 2022 13:40 , Rachel Sharp

Officials from multiple law enforcement agencies – including Indiana State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office and the US Marshal Service – as well as members of the victims’ families are scheduled to hold a press conference shortly.

Indiana State Police said that the briefing will begin promptly at 10am EST.

It will be broadcast live via Facebook Live on the Indiana State Police Public Information Office page here:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064696688402

The Independent will be post live updates on this blog.