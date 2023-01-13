Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen appears in court as judge weighs major decisions in case

The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders is appearing in court in Indiana where a judge will make a series of key decisions about his upcoming double homicide trial.

Richard Allen, a 50-year-old local CVS worker, was led into Carroll Circuit Court on Friday morning – his first court appearance in two months on charges of murdering teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017.

At the hearing, Judge Fran Gull will weigh arguments on four issues: a gag order on the case, a change of venue, a discovery request from Mr Allen’s attorneys and additional funding for investigators.

In early-December, the judge issued a preliminary gag order on the case banning anyone associated with the case from speaking about it until today’s hearing.

The gag applies to anyone linked to the case, including Mr Allen, his defence attorneys, prosecutors, family members of both the suspect and the victims, as well as court staff and law enforcement, barring them speaking about the high-profile case to the public.

The prosecution had requested the gag order after Mr Allen’s attorneys released a three-page press release, claiming the 50-year-old’s arrest was driven by political motives of prosecutors.

Friday’s court appearance comes almost six years on from the brutal murders of Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, who went out one day together and never returned.

On 13 February 2017, the two best friends set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in their hometown of Delphi.

During the walk, Libby posted a photo of her best friend on Snapchat as they walked along the Monon High Bridge.

Minutes later, Libby captured a video of a man – known as “bridge guy” – dressed in blue jeans, a blue jacket and a cap walking along the abandoned railroad bridge. In the footage, the man tells the two girls: “Guys, down the hill.”

Later that day, the teenagers were reported missing when they failed to return to a spot where a family member was picking them up.

Libby German (left) and Abby Williams (right) pictured together (Facebook)

The next day – Valentine’s Day 2017 – their bodies were discovered in a wooded area less than half a mile off the trail along the side of Deer Creek. Their cause of death has never been released with a previously-released search warrant application only detailing that they were killed with some type of weapon and lost a lot of blood.

For more than five years, the girls’ devastated families waited for answers in the case.

Then, on 30 October 2022, Mr Allen – a local man who served the victims’ families during his job at the Delphi CVS store – was arrested and charged with their murders.

His probable cause affidavit, which was partly-redacted and released in November, reveals that he was tied to a bullet found at the bloody crime scene and is believed to be the so-called “bridge guy” captured on camera by his alleged victims.

The married father to a daughter had been on law enforcement’s radar back in 2017 after he admitted to being on the trail the day the girls were killed.

But he slipped through the net due to a “clerical error”.