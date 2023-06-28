Delphi records unsealed, Allen reportedly admits to killing teens

Jun. 28—DELPHI — On April 3, Richard Allen, a Carroll County man accused in the February 2017 killing of Delphi teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German, called his wife from a prison cell at the Westville Correctional Facility and allegedly told her that he killed the two girls.

Allen then allegedly admitted that to his wife several more times before she abruptly ended the call.

Soon after, Allen's attorneys reportedly filed an Emergency Motion to Modify Safekeeping Order, which stated that Allen's mental state has declined due to his alleged treatment at the facility, and they wanted him to be moved.

According to his legal team, Allen had reportedly started acting strangely, wetting paperwork down from his attorneys and eating it, refusing to eat for days on end and refusing to sleep.

A few days later, Allen was evaluated by two psychiatrists and one psychologist regarding his alleged behavior, and they reportedly determined that Allen did not need to change facilities.

Allen eventually began to eat and sleep again, per WCF officials, and his demeanor even reportedly returned to how it had been in the months leading up to the alleged confession.

That information and more was officially made public Wednesday afternoon after Allen County Judge Frances Gull unsealed 118 documents related to the case.

"Counsel agrees with the Court that the public interest is best served by transparency," Gull wrote in her Wednesday order.

However, Gull added that there are still certain filings, like the unedited probable cause affidavit, transport orders and ex parte motions, that will continue to remain sealed until further notice.

Allen, who's currently facing two counts of murder for his alleged involvement in the deaths of Williams and German, has been housed at the WCF since late-last year.

Many of the unsealed documents pertain to his time at the correctional facility, though some of them also deal with early filings in the case, like the search warrant that was filed last October.

In that search warrant, investigators noted that the girls' deaths were ruled a homicide, with their wounds reportedly caused by a "sharp object."

The search warrant also highlighted Allen's interviews with police that were conducted in October 2017, in which Allen reportedly admitted he was on the Monon High Bridge around the time the girls went missing, but he allegedly did not see them that day.

Allen also reportedly told investigators that he was wearing blue jeans and a blue or black Carhartt jacket with a hood, the search warrant indicated.

According to the prosecution, that description reportedly matches the man that witnesses said they saw on the bridge that day, as well as the depiction of the man that was reportedly taken by German's cell phone.

To download and read all of the documents unsealed on Wednesday, visit https://allensuperiorcourt.us/Delphi/.

It's unclear when Allen is due back in court, but he has a jury trial slated for January 2024.