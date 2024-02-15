Delphi residents reflect on seventh anniversary of murders

Feb. 15—Beginning this week, seven years after Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams were killed, the Tribune kicks off a series of stories taking a deeper look at the girls' murders. Reporter Kim Dunlap will provide this in-depth coverage each month. In addition, readers may visit kokomotribune.com to view a page featuring all stories from the past seven years on the murders.

DELPHI — When tragedy happens, where do you turn to make it all make sense?

How do you begin to pick up the shattered pieces and move forward?

Seven years ago this week, Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams went for a walk along an area near their town called the Monon High Bridge.

Their bodies were found the next day.

For five years, there were countless leads in the case but no arrest.

Then, in October 2022, police officially took Delphi resident Richard Allen into custody.

He's now facing two counts of murder, with additional charges possibly to come.

The Tribune went to Delphi this week where, even after seven years, there are still torn and faded sketches of what was once referred to as "Bridge Guy" on one of the storefront windows.

And though the blue and purple ribbons signifying the girls' favorite colors are gone from the light posts on the courthouse square, many people who reside in the Carroll County community of 2,900 say the wounds feel as fresh as they did in 2017.

But there is also healing that has taken place over time, a healing that comes from community support and a resolve that good will ultimately prevail over evil.

Delphi Methodist Church Senior Pastor Todd Ladd has been a member of the Delphi community for over 25 years. He has been instrumental in the past in helping lead prayer vigils and other events in German and Williams' memories.

Ladd sat down with the Tribune on Tuesday and talked for several minutes about what these past few years have taught him, as well as what advice he offers to those who have been touched by the deaths and how the community has managed to become even tighter through it all.

Sitting in one of his church's conference rooms, Ladd acknowledged the amount of public awareness the deaths of German and Williams has generated over the years.

But he also wanted to make one thing very clear:

"A Google search doesn't define a community," he said.

He was answering a question about whether he believes Delphi will ever be the same as it was prior to Feb. 13-14, 2017, the day the girls went missing and the day their bodies were discovered.

"The people here are connective and community minded," Ladd said. "... But post-2017, you began to ask, 'Is there safety?' 'Are people OK?' And you began to wonder more. You may have locked your doors more and did things that were normal in any sort of tragedy like this.

"Now, you get well beyond 2017, those things begin to come back," he added. "There is safety on the trails. There are cameras on the trail. There is community connection. There is trust. But there's also a sense of sadness underneath it all."

But while there's still that sadness, Ladd admitted there's also a lot of "life" in Delphi these days.

It comes in the form of the countless food drives in the girls' names — one of which is happening this weekend at the church — or the motorcycle rallies and the recently opened Abby and Libby Memorial Park located off the intersection of Indiana 25 and Indiana 218 West.

"Abby and Libby were about life and having new things and discovering new things," Ladd said. "Activities, music, all that sort of stuff. All those things are the outcome of a community coming together in beautiful ways. I've watched this community come together in amazing ways through this. That, I think, is the story that needs to be told."

But Ladd also acknowledged there are still questions left unanswered, even with Allen's arrest and court proceedings.

And to those questions, Ladd said he doesn't really have concrete answers.

"I can't tell you the reason why this happened," he said. "The biggest reason that I can say is that sin and brokenness are part of the world that we live in, therefore, bad things happen. Why? I don't have the answer to that."

He then compared that grief to a cul-de-sac.

"You go into it and can go around and around and around," Ladd explained, "and you never come out. So if you try to answer why, you go down the wrong path. But if you try to answer the question of, 'What do we do as an outcome of this?' ... that's when we can begin to find a pathway to healing. But it's a long journey."

A few miles away from the church, Delphi resident Sarah Stone was picking up groceries from Massingill's Family Market, a mom-and-pop grocery store on East Franklin Street near downtown Delphi.

And like others interviewed, Stone said she has noticed a difference in the last seven years, and she wonders if the community will ever return to the way it used to be.

"I feel like my town ... it's sad now," she said. "We're very sad. It feels like it was just yesterday. I will tell you that we've grown closer as a community to help each other out. But it's just very sad still."

Stone did laud the community support she's seen in recent years, both toward the families and other residents in general, and she also weighed in on the recent developments in the Delphi case, adding she's hopeful for a resolution one day.

"I feel like with all this (Allen's arrest), a lot of weight has been lifted off of people's shoulders," she said. "But until it's said and done, there's still going to be a little bit of a weight there. But we do need justice, and we need closure for the families.

"I know both families very well," Stone added, "known them for years. My heart breaks even harder for them. The families need justice. The girls need justice. And we need justice for our little town, too."

Erika Thomas, who's lived in the area for the past 25 years, agreed with Stone.

"There's been a whole different Delphi since the tragedy," Thomas said, "although I do think the community has come a lot closer. If something happens, a lot of people come and want to help out. It doesn't matter what it is."

And also like Stone, Thomas said she's ready to see a resolution in the case, though she admitted she doesn't know how long it'll take for that day to come.

"If it brings peace to the families, then who am I to question anything?" she said. "I just want peace. I just want peace for those families."