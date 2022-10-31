Man charged with murder in 2017 killings of two Delphi, Indiana teen girls

UPDATE:

Indiana State Police announced during a news conference Monday morning that Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the 2017 killings of two teenage girls.

On February 13, 2017, 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams went missing on a trail near Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were found a day later.

Five and a half years later, on October 26, detectives with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force took Allen into custody in connection to the murders.

Allen was transported to Carroll County Jail, where he was being held.

On Friday, Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder and transported to the White County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond. He entered a not guilty plea during an initial hearing.

The probable cause affidavit for Allen’s arrest and subsequent charges is “temporarily sealed,” according to ISP and Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland.

INITIAL REPORT:

Roughly 72 hours since an arrest was confirmed in connection to the Delphi murders, Indiana State Police are set to hold a news conference where charges will likely be announced.

The conference, scheduled for 10 a.m., will be investigators’ first public comments since the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, on Friday, CBS4 in Indianapolis reported. Authorities have only confirmed a “major development” was in the works.

Five years later, the questions of who killed the two girls and why has weighed heavily on the Carroll County town of Delphi and beyond.

Those questions may finally begin to be answered during Monday morning’s press conference.

So far, sources have confirmed to CBS4 that Richard Allen worked at a local CVS, and his home was searched last week, with investigators focusing on a fire pit.

Although it is unclear how long he may have been on law enforcement’s radar, Allen has never been named publicly as a figure in the Delphi investigation.

The families of Libby German and Abby Williams will also be at the news conference Monday, CBS 4 reported.

Libby’s sister, Kelsi, tweeted late Sunday, “Thankful for everyone who has given me space and allowed me to process quietly for a couple of days. I see your messages, replies, posts, etc. They haven’t gone unnoticed. I appreciate all of you. I will respond tomorrow.”

