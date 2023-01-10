Delphi suspect due back in court

Jan. 10—DELPHI — A Carroll County man arrested in connection with the February 2017 deaths of Delphi teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German is due back in court this week.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi is facing two charges of murder, both Level 1 felonies, for his alleged role in the investigation.

Allen will appear in person inside Carroll Circuit Court on Friday morning, where special Judge Frances Gull of Allen County is expected to make rulings on several motions set forth late last year by both the prosecution and defense.

In early December, Gull issued a temporary gag order in the case after Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland filed an earlier motion for the gag order, per court documents.

The gag order essentially asks for all parties involved in the case, including court officials, law enforcement officers and family members, to be banned from publicly speaking about the details of the investigation unless it is within the confines of the court itself.

The prosecution is expected to argue for the continuation of that gag order during Friday's hearing, though Gull has the authority to ultimately keep that order in place or end it.

The other two motions that Gull will take under advisement Friday were both made last month by the defense, according to online court records.

Those motions are for a change of venue and for additional public funding to help pay for expert witnesses and the defense's investigation, though it is unclear how much that funding would cost at this point.

It's also unclear at this time where the case might be moved to if Gull were to grant the motion for change of venue, but the defense has previously argued that the distance be at least 150 miles away from Carroll County.

"During the month of October, the search for 'Richard Allen' in Carroll County ranged between 1,000 and 10,000 searches for a county just over 20,000 residents," Defense Attorney Bradley Rozzi wrote in the motion. "On average, around one in every two (50%) of Carroll County residents have conducted on-line searches of Richard Allen during the month of October following his arrest."

Rozzi then compared that to Fort Wayne, located approximately 100 miles away from Delphi and roughly 13 times bigger than Carroll County.

"In the month of October, following his arrest, the average monthly searches for 'Richard Allen' in Fort Wayne ranged between 1,000 and 10,000 searches," Rozzi argued. "... On average, therefore, one in every 26 (3.8462%) residents in Fort Wayne have performed an on-line search of 'Richard Allen.'"

Rozzi added this data possibly indicates jury pools gathered farther away from Carroll County might have a better likelihood of being untainted, per court documents.

Rozzi also noted Allen's public role as an employee of the CVS in Delphi, as well as federal, state and local law enforcement's strong and consistent presence in the area over the last five years, as a few criteria for his reasoning behind that motion.

Friday's hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.