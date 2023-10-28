Delphi suspect Richard Allen gets new attorneys

Oct. 27—Two new attorneys were assigned to represent suspect Richard Allen in the Delphi case this week.

Attorneys Robert Scremin and William Lebrato will represent Allen, who is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams.

The attorneys were named in a court filing issued by Judge Frances Gull, who is the special judge appointed to the high-profile case.

The new counsel comes a week after Gull announced in a hearing Oct. 19 that Allen's previous attorneys, Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, had withdrawn from the case. No reason was given for their withdrawals.

The withdrawals followed rumors of an alleged leak of crime scene photos.

Kevin Greenlee and Áine Cain, co-hosts of the Murder Sheet podcast, claimed the alleged leak came from a former professional associate of Baldwin. The hosts said earlier this month they had no reason to believe the photos were purposefully leaked.

Rozzi claimed in a filing this week his withdrawal was coerced.

The attorney alleged Gull gave him and Baldwin two options the day of the Oct. 19 hearing: voluntarily withdraw or be removed from the case during the hearing itself.

Gull allegedly told the attorneys they "exercised gross negligence" while representing Allen.

"If counsel did not agree to withdraw in chambers, the trial Court would publicly disparage their representation of the accused, framing their advocacy on his behalf as 'gross negligence,' casting both counsel and the merits of their client's defense in negative light," the court document stated.

The attorney accused Gull of an ambush and said she did not explain how the attorneys' actions compromised the defense of Allen, though the filing also mentioned the judge did list various issues in the case that she considered negligent.

Rozzi maintained he did nothing to compromise the case.

The risk of being publicly disqualified and removed from the case is a point that was brought up more than once in Rozzi's filing.

Rozzi concluded the filing with his intention to continue representing Allen. The Delphi man allegedly told Baldwin and Rozzi he wants them to continue to represent him.

In a separate filing, Rozzi called for Gull to recuse herself from the case and claimed she violated the Indiana Supreme Court's Administrative Rules by removing or concealing defense pleadings in the case summary.

It's in this motion to disqualify where some of Gull's alleged issues with the attorneys are listed.

Rozzi lists a "general summary" of Gull's complaints, in recounting what transpired prior to the Oct. 19 hearing.

The list includes a press release the attorneys issued November 2022. A gag order was issued for all parties shortly after. The press release maintained Allen's innocence and stated he offered to meet with police to discuss details about his time on the Monon High Bridge.

Gull reportedly also cited two motions the defense filed, including the one that claimed the Delphi teens were ritualistically sacrificed by a Norse and white-nationalist linked cult.

Other alleged issues were Baldwin sending an email meant for Rozzi to the wrong person — Rozzi contends it was by accident — improper statements made by Baldwin in a filling and the leak of crime scene photographs, which neither attorney claimed to have knowledge of.

It does not appear either of Rozzi's motions will be addressed by Gull as they were both stricken from the court record. The judge is not recognizing filings by attorneys she does not deem to be on the case.

Same goes for a possible filing from Baldwin. WTHR reported Baldwin's attorney plans to file a motion notifying the court he will not withdraw from the case.

It appears the case will move forward with defense attorneys Scremin and Lebrato.

Scremin is a former deputy prosecutor with the Indianapolis Drugs, Guns & Gangs Unit and a former deputy prosecutor with the Allen County Domestic Violence Unit.

Lebrato is the chief public defender of Allen County.

The next hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in Carroll Circuit Court.

