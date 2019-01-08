Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Names Richard F. Dauch New CEO

Delphi Technologies PLC DLPH announced yesterday that it has appointed Richard F. (Rick) Dauch as the company’s chief executive officer, effective immediately. Dauch also became a part of the company’s board of directors.

The 57-year-old automotive and commercial vehicle industry veteran has 25 years of experience that includes 10 years of serving in CEO roles. He joins Delphi from Accuride Corporation where he has been serving as the president and CEO since 2011. Previously, he held top management positions in Acument Global Technologies and American Axle and Manufacturing.

Dauch will replace Hari Nair who has been serving as the interim CEO since Liam Butterworth resigned from the role in October 2018.

"Rick's deep industry expertise, leadership qualities and track record of driving operational excellence and profitable growth make him an outstanding choice to lead Delphi Technologies during a time of dynamic industry change”, said Timothy M. Manganello, non-executive chairman of Delphi's board of directors.

Delphi Technologies PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Delphi Technologies PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | Delphi Technologies PLC Quote

Our Take

Dauch is taking up responsibilities at a time when the company is facing challenging industry conditions, transitioning to a stand-alone company and undertaking cost-control initiatives. We believe that Dauch will prioritize in mitigating the challenges and accelerating ongoing initiatives in his new role.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Delphi carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector are Republic Services RSG, Waste Connections WCN and Navigant Consulting NCI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Republic Services, Waste Connections and Navigant is 10.7%, 11.7% and 13.5%, respectively.

Wall Street’s Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research