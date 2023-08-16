LAFAYETTE, Ind. ― Emily Ann Madison won't be returning home to Delphi any time soon.

She pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, admitting she is partially responsible for the Sept. 28, 2020, killing of 28-year-old Amber Barrett inside 904 Southlea Drive in Lafayette, according to court documents.

Madison pleaded guilty to murder in the commission of a felony, according to her plea agreement. Seventeen other charges against her — an assortment of robbery, burglary, battery, intimidation and gun charges — will be dismissed at sentencing.

The sentencing hearing has not been scheduled, according to the court docket.

When she is sentenced, the plea agreement indicates she will receive a 50-year sentence with 45 years to be served in prison and five years on probation.

Madison will have to serve 75% of her sentence, which is nearly 34 years, according to Indiana law.

When Madison, who was arrested when she was 32, is released, she will have spent more than half of her life in prison. She will be 66.

After her release, Madison will spend five years on probation before she is truly free.

Madison and three other defendants were charged by grand jury indictments, so the probable cause of the crimes are sealed.

Joshua Branden White pleaded guilty in January to burglary, and his other charges, including murder, will be dismissed at his sentencing, which has been continued and presently does not have a specific date.

Madison and White also must truthfully testify against the two remaining defendants — Michael Ryan Penrod and Joseph Jerral Adkins, according to Madison and White's plea agreement.

Penrod and Adkins both are scheduled for trial on Sept. 25 in Tippecanoe Superior 2. Both have pretrial hearings scheduled for Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Delphi woman pleads guilty to 2020 Lafayette murder