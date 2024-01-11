Delphos accepting applicants for council president, treasurer

Jan. 10—DELPHOS — The city of Delphos is accepting applications for the community members interested in council president or the treasurer until 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. According to a recent press release, applicants must be a resident of Delphos and a registered voter.

In order to apply, community members can send a letter of interest to the city, 608 N. Canal St.; Delphos, Ohio 45833.

Applicants are also welcome to send the letter through email or in person. For more information, reach the administration at adminassist@cityofdelphos.com, ssd@cityofdelphos.com or mayor@cityofdelphos.com.