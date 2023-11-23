Delphos man arrested for alleged actions at Jan. 6 Capitol uprising

Nov. 22—WASHINGTON, D.C. — A man who prosecutors say assaulted police officers at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising was arrested Tuesday in Delphos, according to federal court documents.

Matthew Honigford, 31, of Delphos, was charged in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in a complaint dated Nov. 17 that alleges he did "willfully and knowingly utter loud, threatening or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct," on the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before ... committee of Congress or either House of Congress."

The complaint also alleges that Honigford unlawfully entered or remained in restricted government building or grounds "with the intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions," and engaged in "disorderly or disruptive conduct."

According to the complaint, a review of body-worn camera footage of D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers revealed Honigford assaulting law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol during the insurgency. Rioters were moving toward the police line as law enforcement officers moved up the exit wing stairs. Thereafter, rioters successfully advanced up the stairs. Honigford was at the front of the crowd of rioters.

Body camera footage of two MPD Officers ("Officer 1" and "Officer 2") revealed that Honigford was holding a flagpole horizontally in front of his body with both hands, according to court records. He then allegedly pushed the flagpole into Officer 1's chest area, the complaint alleges.

According to an NBC News online report, Honigford is a former member of the Ohio National Guard who investigators said went AWOL after President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.