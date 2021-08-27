Delphos man deemed competent to stand trial for arson

Aug. 27—LIMA — A Delphos man will stand trial in October on arson charges after being ruled competent to assist in his own defense.

Jerry Spurr, 53, was indicted in May on two counts of aggravated arson, felonies of the first- and second-degree, in connection with an incident earlier this year in the City of Delphos.

In late May a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity was entered on Spurr's behalf, setting the stage for the first of two psychological evaluations.

The evaluation of Spurr was performed by Carla Dreyer of the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in June. In July, Allen County Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill filed a motion seeking a second evaluation.

Based on the review of the initial evaluation and interactions with the defendant, Sturgill wrote, a second evaluation "is necessary and would assist the finders of fact in making determinations regarding the defendant's present mental conditions and (his) mental condition at the time of the offense."

During a brief hearing Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court the results of the second evaluation were revealed. Judge Jeffrey Reed said the two examiners "share the opinion that Mr. Spurr is competent to stand trial."

That trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

The charges against Spurr are the result of an incident on the evening of April 2.

According to an affidavit by Sgt. Alec Cooper of the Delphos Police Department, police were dispatched at 10 p.m. that day to 111 N. Main St. in Delphos in reference to a male breaking windows with a baseball bat and yelling. Officers observed windows in one apartment had been broken out and a pile of debris was smoldering nearby.

Officers had dealt with Spurr several times previously for breaking windows and behaving erratically, Cooper's report stated.

Detectives walked up the stairs to Spurr's apartment. Spurr did not answer the door but could be heard yelling incoherently, according to court documents.

Officers entered through a broken door and found the apartment to be "in shambles."

Spurr reportedly was "highly agitated" and bleeding from his hand. He reportedly was upset with building manager Ben Jones for evicting him and told police he wanted to kill Jones, according to court records.

Spurr was arrested for making those threats.