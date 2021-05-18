Delphos man indicted on two counts of arson

May 18—LIMA — A Delphos man with an alleged history of erratic behavior has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury for lighting a fire that damaged an apartment building.

Jerry Spurr, 53, of Delphos, was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson, felonies of the first- and second-degree. He is being held in the Allen County jail on $200,000 bond.

According to an affidavit by Sgt. Alec Cooper of the Delphos Police Department., at approximately 10 a.m. April 2, police were dispatched to 111 N. Main St., Delphos, in reference to a male breaking windows with a baseball bat and yelling. Officers observed windows in apartment 4D had been broken out, and a pile of debris was smoldering nearby.

Officers had dealt with Spurr several times previously for breaking windows and behaving erratically, according to the report. Detectives walked up the stairs to Spurr's apartment. Spurr did not answer the door but could be heard yelling incoherently, according to court documents.

Officers entered through a broken door and found the apartment to be "in shambles."

Spurr reportedly was "highly agitated" and bleeding from his hand. He said he was upset with building manager Ben Jones for evicting him and told police he wanted to kill Jones.

Spurr was arrested for making those threats. He is expected to enter not guilty pleas during arraignment hearings scheduled for Friday.

The Allen County Prosecutor's Office has requested that special prosecutor J. Allen Smith be appointed to assist the state in its prosecution.