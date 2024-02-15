Delphos man pleads to sex charges in Van Wert
Feb. 14—VAN WERT — A Delphos man will be sentenced March 28 after pleading guilty on Wednesday to sex-related charges.
Tyler Foust, 27, appeared before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield and pleaded guilty to two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, fourth-degree felonies, and two counts of the illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, felonies of the fifth degree.
Burchfield ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence investigation.