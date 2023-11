Nov. 22—VAN WERT — A Delphos man has been sentenced in Van Wert Common Pleas Court to three years on probation and 30 days in jail on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree.

Shaun Berry, 43, was ordered by Judge Martin Burchfield to have no contact with the victim in the case and was classified a Tier 2 sexual offender. As such, he will be required to register with local authorities every six months for the next 25 years.