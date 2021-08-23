Delphos man who struck former girlfriend takes plea deal

Aug. 23—LIMA — A Delphos man who struck his roommate and former girlfriend while allegedly "highly intoxicated" last fall pleaded guilty to charges that will spare him prison time.

Daniel Pescosolido, 34, will be sentenced Oct. 1 after pleading guilty Monday to a second-degree felony charge of burglary.

Pescosolido was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in January on charges of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and assault.

Prosecutors agreed to amend the burglary count to a second-degree felony and dismiss the remaining charges in exchange for Pescosolido's guilty plea. Prosecutors also agreed not to oppose a sentence of community control instead of prison time.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

According to court documents, Delphos police were contacted shortly before midnight on Nov. 12 by a resident in the area of Seven and Scott streets in reference to loud screams in the area. Officers arrived and observed an active fire pit in the back yard of a residence at 428 E. Seventh St. They saw two chairs, one of which had been knocked over.

Upon knocking on the door of the residence, officers were greeted by Pescosolido, who "appeared to be highly intoxicated and unable to keep his balance and was heavily slurring his words," according to their report. Police requested to speak with the female of the residence, Aimee Felt, to make sure she was not harmed. Pescosolido believed it was Felt who called the police, court records show.

The officers left but returned an hour later upon receiving a 911 call in which Felt reported Pescosolido had struck her in the head. Back at the Seventh Street residence, they observed Felt's ear to be red and swollen. Pescosolido was found a short time later walking in the 300 block of East Eighth Street.

Felt said that after the assault she fled to her son's bedroom to avoid more abuse from her former boyfriend. She said he broke into the room but was restrained by Felt's son.

Felt told police she had been in a relationship with Pescosolido from April 2019 until September 2019 but were living as roommates at the time of the incident.