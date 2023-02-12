Delphos, Rockford police earn state certifications

Feb. 11—COLUMBUS — The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services announced the certification of the Village of Rockford Police and the recertification of the Delphos Police Department for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

There are 605 certified agencies that have met the initial standards. Additionally, 29,443 officers, representing over 86.84% of all law enforcement officers in Ohio, are employed by an agency that is involved in some form of the certification process.

The collaborative was formed in 2015 to create uniform minimum standards for Ohio's law enforcement agencies.

The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs' Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio's nearly 900 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio's standards.