Delphos woman takes deal in meth trafficking case

Jun. 10—LIMA — A Delphos woman charged with three counts of selling methamphetamine to undercover law enforcement agents accepted a deal from prosecutors on Wednesday.

Dianna Backus, 39, was indicted by a grand jury in April on charges of second-, third- and fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that Backus sold or offered for sale various amounts of meth in June and July of last year.

Backus on Wednesday accepted an offer from prosecutors that called for her to plead guilty to the third- and fourth-degree felony counts in exchange for the state's dismissal of the most serious charge against her.

Backus also agreed to reimburse the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force $735 for the funds used to purchase the drugs from her.

Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 29.