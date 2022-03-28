Delray Beach man pleads guilty to multiple counts of sex trafficking, faces life in prison

FORT LAUDERDALE — When she met William Foster in 2004, she was a 17-year-old runaway foster child, working for a violent pimp at a Miami strip club.

Claiming he hired women as exotic dancers and bought them designer clothes, fancy jewelry and fast cars, Foster convinced her to come to work for him.

Soon, like dozens, perhaps hundreds, of young women who fell under Foster’s spell, she was forced to sell herself to men for sex and give her earnings to him.

On Friday, the now 35-year-old woman looked on as the man she once thought would offer her a better life pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including multiple counts of sex trafficking and transporting individuals for the purposes of prostitution.

Ten of the charges are punishable by life imprisonment and three carry minimum mandatory sentences of 15 years.

Defense: Foster doesn't deserve to spend life in prison

At a sentencing hearing tentatively scheduled for August, defense attorney David Howard promised he would try to convince U.S. District Judge Raaj Singhal that the 50-year-old Foster doesn’t deserve to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Foster, who owned two houses in Delray Beach where prosecutors say he kept some of the young women, disagrees with some of the allegations leveled against him, Howard said.

While Foster pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking minors, Howard said his client disputes the notion that he ever forced teens under the age of 18 to work as prostitutes.

“There were certain minors who may have been in the orbit at the time, but they were not engaging in certain activity,” Howard said.

Story continues

Howard initially asked that Foster be allowed to plead no contest to the two charges involving minors, but Singhal rejected what he called an unusual request.

Instead, the judge said, he would let Howard present evidence at the sentencing hearing to bolster Foster’s claims that minors weren’t forced to sell their bodies for sex.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Kahn Obenauf said she plans to call witnesses who will testify that minors were victimized by Foster.

“He required women to have sex with him, including three minors,” Obenauf told Singhal.

Prosecutors: Foster targeted young women in need with promises of luxury

Investigators have identified 75 women who were forced into the sex trade by Foster, and at least 15 are willing to testify about his far-flung operation, she said.

Foster’s former victim, who watched the proceedings, said far more than 75 women were lured into lives of prostitution by Foster. During the eight years she spent under his control, she said she saw “hundreds” of women come and go.

“I saw so many women and minors coming through that door,” the woman, who is identified as Victim 2 in court papers, said in an interview. The Palm Beach Post isn’t identifying her due to the nature of the crime.

Getting the women to come forward wasn’t easy, an FBI agent said at a previous court hearing. For years, Foster used the promise of wealth and the threat of violence to keep the young women in line.

Like many human traffickers, Foster targeted young women who were in group homes and shelters or those already working at strip clubs, particularly low-end ones where the teens were likely to have violent pimps whom they wanted to escape.

He gave the young women from hardscrabble backgrounds designer clothes so they would attract wealthy clients. He purchased Ferraris, Escalades, Mercedes and Corvettes that he allowed them to drive. They were loyal, the FBI agent said.

Further, he convinced them to give him their earnings, claiming he was investing it in his lingerie business, Bad Girlz Fashion. If they left, however, he refused to give them their so-called investments back.

He also increased increased his reach with a particularly diabolic twist. He launched a web site, Foster’s Care. The site promised to offer free help to those who were victims of human trafficking. A phone number on the site was Foster’s cellphone.

Victim 2 said Foster’s operation was expansive. She was sent to New York, New Jersey, Las Vegas and other cities to work as a prostitute.

Foster’s operation came crashing down in 2019 when he dispatched a group of women to Detroit to work as prostitutes. With Hurricane Dorian threatening South Florida, he said they couldn’t make any money here.

One of the women called the National Human Trafficking Hotline and police in Michigan raided their hotel room. Evidence they gathered confirmed the woman’s claims.

They discovered all the tools of the sex trade, including a thermometer-style chart the woman said Foster had given them to chart how much money they were making. Told they couldn’t return to South Florida until they raked in $150,000, the chart indicated they had earned $39,996 at the time of the raid.

By then, Victim 2 said she was long gone. She left in 2016 after surreptitiously using his credit card to book a flight to South Carolina. But, she said, until he was arrested, she never felt safe and remained out of Florida for years.

“He said there was a price on my head,” she said.

One victim plays to testify at sentencing, says others may join her

She said she plans to testify at his sentencing hearing. Two women who worked for Foster are also expected to take the witness stand.

Ashleigh Holloway, 38, and Hanah Chan, 33, who were accused of recruiting young women for Foster, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to charges involving bank fraud in connection with the operation. As part of the plea deal, they agreed to testify against him.

Victim 2 said it “broke her heart” to see Holloway and Chan arrested. While they worked for Foster, they were victims, too, she said.

She said she fears that Foster won’t receive a lengthy sentence. A 15- or even a 20-year sentence isn’t enough, she said.

“He’s still scary,” she said. “If he’s ever released from prison I will feel unsafe."

She said it’s important for Singhal to understand the threat he poses not just to her, but to other women.

“I know pimps who are in their 70s,” she said. “I know this man well. This is a man who will come out and pick up exactly where he left off.”

