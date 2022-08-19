Delray Beach police identify man found dead in Atlantic Avenue breakdown lane

The body of Jad Camille was discovered by a passing motorist Monday in Delray Beach. Police are seeking information from anyone who had recently spoke to Camille.

DELRAY BEACH — Police in Delray Beach have identified the man whose body they found early Monday in an Atlantic Avenue breakdown lane near the Interstate 95 overpass.

They identified the man Friday as Jad Camille, 35. His last address is not known, Delray Beach police spokesperson Ted White said.

The Palm Beach County Manner Examiner's Office is working to determine a cause of death.

The body of Jad Camille was found Monday along Atlantic Avenue near the the Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. Police are seeking to speak to anyone who recently had contact with him.

Investigators say a passing motorist found Camille's body shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. There were no signs indicating that a vehicle had hit the man, White said.

Police are seeking to speak to anyone who saw or recently came into contact with Camille. Anyone with information is ask to contact Detective Michael Liberta at 561-243-7874, or liberta@mydelraybeach.com

