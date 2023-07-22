Delray Beach Police investigate human remains found in three suitcases

Stock cop lights

DELRAY BEACH — City police are investigating a homicide after finding human remains in three suitcases in and near the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday afternoon.

Police said they found the first suitcase after responding to a call shortly after 4 p.m. reporting a suspicious item in the water near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach. After discovering the remains of what they believe is a female adult, they found two more suitcases, also containing human remains, along the Intracoastal near South East Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Trail.

All of the remains appear to belong to the same adult female, police said late Friday.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office. Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Woman's remains found in suitcases in Delray Intracoastal area