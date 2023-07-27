Delray Beach Police release photos of suitcases human remains were found in, rendering of victim

Details are slowly emerging in the case of a woman who was murdered, her remains found in three separate suitcases floating in the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach last week.

The woman has not been identified. She was a brown-haired Caucasian or Latin American between 35 and 55 years old who stood 5 feet, 4 inches tall and had tattooed eyebrows, Delray Beach Police Sgt. Casey Kelly said at a news conference Monday.

The police department released an artist’s rendering of the victim Wednesday, along with photos of two of the suitcases her remains were found in on Friday and a sketch of the clothes she was wearing. One of the suitcases was floating in the 1000 block of Palm Trail while the others were found within a few hours just south at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road, Chief Russ Mager said at the news conference.

One of the bags is a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag, and the second is a green Charlie Sport suitcase with black polka dots. A construction worker found one of the pieces of luggage with decomposing body parts hanging out of it, police said.

Detectives believe the suitcases were dropped into the water sometime between July 17 and July 20, though Kelly said it is unclear where. It is also not known when she was murdered.

Kelly asked the public Monday to check any surveillance video for “unusual” cars or people and signs of anyone carrying luggage in that time frame in the area they’re focusing on, the water between the Linton Boulevard Bridge and the George Bush Boulevard Bridge.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.