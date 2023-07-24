Delray police ask residents to scour security-camera footage for killer who dumped body in suitcases

DELRAY BEACH — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a murder victim whose remains were found in three suitcases floating along the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday. The key to catching her killer may be in footage from nearby security cameras.

Delray Beach police Sgt. Casey Kelly asked that residents and business owners along the 2.5-mile stretch between the Linton Boulevard bridge and George Bush Boulevard bridge review security-camera footage between July 17 and July 20 for any "unusual" cars or people, keeping an eye out for any that appear to be transporting luggage.

"We have started that, but it's a very daunting task," Kelly said at a news conference Monday. "We're asking for the public to do some of that legwork for us, and to please call in anything that they would find unusual on the video surveillance."

No information is too small, added police Chief Russ Mager.

Delray Beach Police Sgt. Casey Kelly points to locations along the Intracoastal waterway where the remains of an unidentified woman's body were found inside of three suitcases.

Police are still working to identify the woman, whose body was in an early state of decomposition by the time a construction worker found the first suitcase Friday, its contents spilling out into the water.

Within hours, police received several calls regarding two other suitcases found floating farther south, all containing dismembered remains of the same woman.

The woman had brown hair, was about 5-foot-4 and may have had tattooed eyebrows, police said. She was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

Kelly said it's unclear how long the woman was dead before her body was discovered. Officers are searching for reports of a missing person who matches the description but have yet to find one. There is no reward for information, but Kelly said investigators are considering all options.

The sergeant declined to say how investigators believe the woman was killed or which, if any, body parts are missing. He said they believe the murder is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

